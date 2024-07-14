2024 Paris Olympics Men's Basketball: Top international youth players to watch
Olympic basketball is not the place to get a look at blossoming young talent, usually. It is basketball's equivalent to the FIFA World Cup and the high stakes of such an event lead to most countries leaning on experienced hands, for better or for worse, to guide them to glory. But talent trumps all, and plenty of scintillating youngsters could be on display at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Here are some of the most interesting names to watch under the age of 25, from the NBA and beyond.
8. Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama is... okay, he probably doesn't need an introduction. Wembanyama is the NBA's reigning Rookie of the Year following his status as arguably the most hyped draft prospect of all time or at the very least the most hyped international draft prospect of all time.
The 2024 Olympics in Paris will be Wembanyama's first time representing the French senior team at a truly prestigious, world-stage event. With France hosting the Olympics, the stakes couldn't be higher for Wemby. Head coach Vincent Collet has started him alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, forming the greatest interior defense duo to ever play the game of basketball.
While Wemby will be joined by Gobert and fellow NBA players Bilal Coulibaly, Evan Fournier, and Nico Batum, the pressure France has as hosts might be unfair for this squad. Les Bleus will expect to compete for a gold medal which is understandable, but this French squad is more or less the same squad that didn't qualify for the knockout rounds of the 2023 FIBA World Cup against inferior competition. France is still dependent on Fournier and former San Antonio Spur turned EuroLeague star and now aging veteran Nando De Colo for their backcourt. France has talent, but the balance isn't perfect.
Drawn into Group B with Germany, Brazil, and Japan, France should advance to the quarterfinals with relative comfort but the knockout stages could pose a challenge. Wemby is worthy of any and all pressure placed on him, but a disappointing performance from France should come as a surprise to no one. For 2028, he could be joined by Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr, and Nolan Traore. A young core that fits brilliantly and will be more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Team USA and anyone who dare challenge them. Have high expectations for Wemby this summer, but don't be overly critical either.
7. Bilal Coulibaly
Coming off an impressive rookie season for the Washington Wizards, Coulibaly will lurk in the shadows of Wemby at the 2024 Paris Olympics but could be the difference maker for this squads ceiling. If Coulibaly can deliver an A+ performance, Les Bleus have a chance to push for gold.
Similar to Wemby, Coulibaly should not be expected to deliver the type of performance that lifts France's overall ability to win the gold medal but it is something to watch. We already know Coulibaly is a lockdown perimeter defender who, alongside Gobert, Wembanyama, and veteran Batum could form arguably the most intimidating defensive unit international basketball has ever seen. France can and should lean into their defense at this tournament, it is arguably the best at the Olympics when they have their best five-man unit out there. Yes, even better than Team USA's.
The other end of the floor is where a strong Coulibaly performance this summer could change everything. Coulibaly has not been the most consistent offensive player so far in his career and this is unsurprising for everyone who watched him as a prospect. His on-ball skills left a decent amount to be desired, especially in the half-court, but some hot shooting and occasional self-creation could buoy this occasionally stagnant French offense.
Coulibaly will turn 20 a day before the Olympics begin and France plays their first game, he should not be expected to be a savior for their gold medal dreams but he could be. That much is true.
6. Santi Aldama
Spain's golden generation of basketball is behind them. The Gasol brothers are gone, and the Hernangomez brothers are nowhere near the potential replacement many Spainards hoped they could be. While Spain carries a clear amount of basketball pedigree on the old continent, their squad for Paris 2024 features two NBA players from last season: Usman Garuba and Santi Aldama.
Aldama is coming off a career-high season in, well, everything. Points, rebounds, assists, minutes, etc. You name it, he cleared a new benchmark. Selected 30th overall by the Jazz in the 2021 NBA Draft and traded to the Grizzlies shortly thereafter, Aldama has provided great value to the Grizzlies and drawn comparisons to Lauri Markkanen following his improved play since his rookie season. He is eligible for a rookie extension, and a strong showing at the Olympics could be a step towards securing a healthy three-year deal should he want it.
Spain's squad is full of veterans, including Rudy Fernandez who will be retiring after the tournament which is a recor setting sixth Olympics appearance for the former Portland Trail Blazers wing, who will be looking to Aldama to provide a much needed scoring punch. He should have carte-blanche on the offensive end, and try to capitalize accordingly.
5. Franz Wagner
In a weird way, Franz Wagner doesn't have much to prove for the German national team. Alongside Dennis Schroder, he helped lead them to the gold medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. That was the second gold medal in the country's history, with the previous one coming at Eurobasket 1993. Essentially, Wagner has already done more for the German national team than Dirk Nowitzki (sorry, we love you, Dirk).
However, Wagner just signed a massive extension with the Orlando Magic, an extension that came after a career-low shooting season from beyond the arc - 28.1 percent on 334 attempts - and a dreadful 1-for-15, 6 point, performance in a Game 7 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Wagner is only 22. He's got plenty of time to clear his name for the NBA playoffs and a strong showing at the Olympics could remind folks he has proven himself on big stages before. It's certainly something Orlando Magic fans would like to see.
4. Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey is still only 21 years old. For a player who has been largely written off due to his status as the weakest link of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2024 NBA playoffs, that's pretty young. Age aside, Giddey deserves the ire he's drawn. He is, for what is a somewhat lazy comparison, heading down a Ben Simmons path. He was very impressive out of the gate as a rookie and sophomore, defying expectations, and then quickly being exposed as he reached the higher levels of the league due to his inability to improve on key elements of his game, primarily shooting and scoring.
Giddey was traded to the Chicago Bulls this offseason, straight-up, for Alex Caruso. This move has been widely perceived as a losing trade for the Bulls, who received no draft assets in return for the highly-coveted Caruso, who was apparently worth two first-round picks at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.
The only way this trade turns into a win for the Bulls, and potentially saves general manager Arturas Karnisovas' job, is by Giddey getting better, developing more offensive and scoring verve, and taking his game to another level. Regardless of what we saw happen in the 2024 NBA playoffs, he is still only 21, and has time to get better. The Olympics could serve as a testing ground for that. Someone has to take the torch from Patty Mills and Matthew Dellavedova. Now's the time for Giddey, and should he do it, maybe the Caruso trade isn't quite as bad as we all thought.
3. Dyson Daniels
This might feel high for Dyson Daniels but he just headlined a trade package for Dejounte Murray and was the No. 8 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Sure, Daniels wasn't expected to be an offensive hub in any way but 5.8 points per game on nearly 23 minutes per game and 31.1 percent from deep on 135 attempts last season isn't exactly staggering or eye-catching, or impressive. Like at all.
The Australia squad for the Olympics boasts a lot of NBA talent, but it's two best off-the-dribble players are still Matthew Dellavedova and Patty Mills. For a squad that wants to compete for medals even though they're in the group of death, someone will need to find a new gear on the offensive end. This could be a great moment for Daniels to make a name for himself.
2. Khaman Maluach
South Sudan has not finalized their squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics, but projected 2025 first-round pick Khaman Maluach is apart of the preliminary group and should he impress in Paris, he could rise up draft boards across the country.
At 7-foot-2, Maluach provides much needed size for this South Sudan squad that will likely fall short of advancing out of their group with Serbia, Puerto Rico, and Team USA. But in the face of the team coming up short, Maluach could have ample opportunity to prove himself against some of the best players in the world. Matchups and possessions against Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, the last two MVP winners, could be right in front of him. He should relish this chance, and if he capitalizes, do wonders for his draft status.
Maluach, like South Sudan's basketball program is young. But it's never too early to announce yourself on basketball's biggest stage.
1. Keisei Tominaga
This is one that won't matter much to NBA fans, but Tominaga is a joy to watch. Tominage just finished his collegiate career with Nebraska, averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 47/38/88 shooting splits. The NBA is a pipe dream for him but he's got plenty of overseas potential.
Yuta Watanabe and Rui Hachimura will lead the way for Japan at the 2024 Paris Olympics but Tominage could be their best guard. He impressed at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and a strong showing could land him a wealthy contract in Japan's blossoming professional basketball league, or even a nice deal from a quality European team if that's the route he wants. Honestly, the main reason Tominaga is on this list is so you can potentially impress your friends by saying, "Hey, keep an eye on that Tominaga guy for Japan he can play." If you've read this far, we're assuming that has some value for you.