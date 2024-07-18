Way too early 2025 MLB Draft talk: 3 names to know, including Jackson Holliday's brother
Tuesday, Major League Baseball wrapped up its 2024 MLB Draft, with 615 players selected in 20 rounds. The Cleveland Guardians decided to not overthink and select the best-overall prospect in second baseman Travis Bazzana (Oregon State University) with the first-overall pick in the Draft.
It was another historic draft with more pitchers selected than any other position, with 354 taken (262 RHP, 91 LHP and 1 switch-pitcher). That is more than half of the players selected in total. Thank Pittsburgh Pirates phenom pitcher Paul Skenes for that.
As the draft continues to grow and garner more interest every year, it is time to take a very early look at the 2025 MLB Draft, and three names you need to know and keep an eye on.
Three names to know, including Jackson Holliday's brother
Ethan Holliday, SS Stillwater HS (Oklahoma)
On many early draft boards, Ethan Holliday is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, and rightfully so. The younger brother of Jackson Holliday (No. 1 prospect in MLB according to MLB.com), is already 6-4 and 210 pounds as a 17-year-old. In addition to that, he has already showcased his plus power ability at the plate.
At the next level, he will likely make the move over to third base. According to Perfect Game, Holliday is committed to play collegiate ball at Oklahoma State, but with him being on top of draft boards for next year, it is unlikely he ends up there.
Jace LaViolette, OF, Texas A&M
As a sophomore at Texas A&M, Jace LaViolette put together a fantastic season that flew under the radar. At the midway point of the college baseball season, LaViolette was on the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List.
As a key contributor to the Aggies' run as the College World Series runner-up, LaViolette finished the season with a .305 average, 29 home runs, and 79 hits in 68 games. The year prior as a true freshman, the 6-6, 230-pound outfielder hit 21 home runs. This is a kid who likely hasn't reached his full potential yet, and will likely hit 30-plus home runs next season and become one of the best power hitters in the 2025 draft.
Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara
Coming off a stellar sophomore season at UC Santa Barbara, Tyler Bremner will be one of the top pitchers going into the 2025 season. Last season, he finished with a 11-1 record on the bump, with 104 strikeouts, and a 2.54 ERA.
To make it even more impressive, he only walked 21 batters all season, which shows his command will be top notch amongst other pitchers going into 2025. Prospects Live proclaims he has shown tremendous improvement in his fastball and slider this summer and looks to be much more dominant on the mound next season. The 6-2, 180-pound right hander will be on top of many draft boards for the 2025 MLB Draft.