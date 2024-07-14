Jackson Holliday was overshadowed by his little brother at MLB All-Star weekend
By Mark Powell
The Holliday dynasty does not end with Matt and Jackson. Rather, it is just beginning, as Jackson's little brother is already turning heads for the 2025 MLB Draft class.
Ethan Holliday, who is committed to Oklahoma State, participated in the High School Home Run Derby over All-Star weekend. The youngest Holliday received some incredible praise from MLB Pipeline's Jonathan Mayo, who suggested he could be even better than Jackson.
"Some think Holliday has the chance to be better than his older brother, Jackson, who is currently ranked as MLB's No. 1 prospect. Ethan has gotten taller and added even more strength, showing more physicality than some players in the upper levels of the Minors. Committed to Oklahoma State, his ability to hit for average and power comes with ease, with many evaluators thinking he is the top overall player in the 2025 Draft class," Mayo wrote.
Ethan hit nine home runs in the first round and 11 in the second round. Though he did not win the competition, he impressed plenty of MLB scouts. After the Derby, Holliday mentioned how much the Derby meant to him given his family history.
“I remember the [2015] Cincinnati All-Star Game,” Holliday said. “My dad wasn’t in [the Derby], but he was an All-Star, so we were there front and center to watch Joc Pederson and Todd Frazier. That was pretty special. This felt a little big like that.”
Could Ethan Holliday be even better than Jackson Holliday?
Projecting prospects can be a dangerous game, as neither player is done growing both physically and mentally. Jackson is the No. 1-rated prospect in MLB for a reason. While he got off to a disastrous start with the Orioles, he's also just 20 years old. Holliday has an .897 OPS since returning to the minor leagues.
If Orioles general manager Mike Elias learned anything from Holliday's first stint, it's to be patient with the young prospect. Still, even Elias is having a tough time keeping Jackson in the minor leagues given his performance.
Ethan hasn't even played college baseball yet. Sure, he looks like a prodigy now, but so did Jackson and his father Matt. That's what makes this MLB family so special.
Holliday drilled a 440-plus foot home run at the derby, showcasing his power at such a young age. Ethan and Jackson are different players, as well, but the former is still figuring out how he fits best at the professional level.
Ethan overshadowed Jackson this weekend, but that's only because the latter remains in Norfolk with his teammates. As fun as projections may be, it's best not to overreact just yet.