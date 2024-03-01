3 Aaron Boone replacements the Yankees should already be targeting
The New York Yankees are at a critical juncture entering the 2024 season, and perhaps nobody is feeling the pressure more than manager Aaron Boone. Here are three managers that could replace him if things go awry.
By Curt Bishop
2. Buck Showalter
Another guy with connections in the Yankees organization is Buck Showalter. People forget that before Joe Torre was hired, it was Showalter who was at the helm for the Yankees.
Showalter recently served as manager of the New York Mets and even earned National League Manager of the Year honors in 2022 after guiding them to a 101-win season.
So, at the very least, Showalter is capable of managing in a pressure-packed environment and succeeding. His success with the Mets and even the Baltimore Orioles prior to that makes him an ideal choice to fill the void if Boone is dismissed.
In other words, Showalter is a proven winner who has handled the bright lights of New York several times.
The veteran manager was replaced by former Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza after departing the Mets.
The Yankees' biggest mistake after letting Joe Girardi go was not hiring somebody with Major League managing experience. Boone of course has that now, but the Yankees would have been much better served adding an experienced manager back then.
Showalter's ability to turn a team into a playoff contender quickly is something that should certainly pique the Yankees' interest if they scout him out.