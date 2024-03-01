3 Aaron Boone replacements the Yankees should already be targeting
The New York Yankees are at a critical juncture entering the 2024 season, and perhaps nobody is feeling the pressure more than manager Aaron Boone. Here are three managers that could replace him if things go awry.
By Curt Bishop
1. Skip Schumaker
While it remains to be seen what Schumaker can do in a much more pressure-packed environment, he might be somebody the Yankees could take a look at.
The St. Louis Cardinals felt the effects of his departure in 2023 when they missed the postseason and watched him win NL Manager of the Year with the Miami Marlins. But prior to his time as a coach in St. Louis or Miami, he was credited with blending analytics with old-school mindsets as the bench coach of the San Diego Padres.
The Marlins were a completely different team in 2023 under Schumaker, winning 84 games and reaching the postseason for the first time in a full year since 2003.
He has a club option on his contract for 2025, and it's always possible that the Marlins will choose to pick it up due to his success. But in the event that they don't, the Yankees should be on the lookout.
Schumaker's ability to mix analytics and the older school of thought is what makes him exactly what a manager should strive to be in this day and age.
It all depends on what the Marlins decide to do with him after the season.