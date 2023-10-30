3 AFC teams who can usurp Chiefs for a Super Bowl run
The Kansas City Chiefs are undeniably dangerous, but ultimately, they're vulnerable. Here's who can knock them off the AFC pedestal.
2. Baltimore Ravens
It has been a strange season for the Baltimore Ravens, who sit comfortably atop the AFC North at 6-2 despite several close games and a generally average offense. Todd Monken's new high-voltage system hasn't entirely found its rhythm. Lamar Jackson, his MVP performance against the Lions in Week 7 excluded, has been more or less okay by his usual (very high) standards.
And yet... the Ravens are 6-2, first place in their division, with a dominant defense and an offense barely scratching the surface of its potential. Baltimore is known to be in the market for RB help ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline (although Gus Edwards might have silenced that noise with three TDs on Sunday). Jackson publicly called out his receivers at one point. Any additions to the offense could go a long way toward cementing the Ravens as a legitimate contender.
With Baltimore, it all eventually boils down to faith in Jackson. He's one of the most electric playmakers the game has seen in a while. At the peak of his powers, few QBs can match his capacity for explosive gains and improvisational flourishes. Mahomes is on the shortlist, of course. There is definite appeal in a classic postseason duel between our two most exciting quarterbacks.
Factor in John Harbaugh's track record of postseason success, and the Ravens feel like a defnite team to watch here. Baltimore has flown mostly under the radar despite the team's obvious success — under extremely tough scheduling circumstances, no less — but it feels like the Ravens are still working through the kinks right now. As the team gets more consistent, and perhaps better around the margins in a couple of days, the Chiefs should very much consider them a threat.