3 all-out trades Orioles can make to one-up Yankees after Jazz Chisholm deal
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of the teams mentioned most among the rumor mill in all of baseball this season. They have an incredible pool of prospects that they could make some blockbuster deals with.
On Saturday afternoon, the Orioles AL East rivals', the New York Yankees, acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. New York got a huge upgrade to their lineup and shortly after, they made it known they weren't done in the trade market yet.
In order for the Orioles to keep pace with the upgrades that New York is making, they need to make more trades of their own. They have already acquired Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays, but their upgrades can't stop there.
3. LHP Tanner Scott, Miami Marlins
Out of all players in the league, the Miami Marlins closer Tanner Scott will be the most highly sought after player in the coming days. This is for a few reasons. One, the closer market has been dry in the first place. There aren't very many high leverage relievers available right now, especially after players like Carlos Estevez and AJ Puk have been moved already.
The other reason is that just about every contending team, besides the Guardians, need high leverage relievers. Even the Houston Astros, who have Josh Hader as their sitting closer, are looking into Scott. It's obvious as to why too.
Scott, 30, holds a ridiculous ERA of 1.18 including an ERA of 0.00 for the month of July and the month of May. Over the course of the last three months, the Marlins' closer has only allowed two earned runs over the course of 33 innings pitched. He's also only allowed seven hits in that span.
His production is unmatched in the league this year and the Orioles could really use such a reliable high leverage reliever at the back end of games. He would be quite the expensive add though.
2. RHP Jack Flaherty, Detroit Tigers
The Balmore Orioles have already added a starter, Zach Eflin from the Rays, in the past few days, but there's speculation that they might not be done adding pitching.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently reported that the Orioles could still be in pursuit of a starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline.
"After acquiring Zach Eflin, who is under contract for next season at $18 million, the Orioles are not opposed to acquiring a rental starter," Rosenthal wrote. "Jack Flaherty, Yusei Kikuchi, Blake Snell and Frankie Montas all fall into that category."
Jack Flaherty of the Detroit Tigers makes the most sense here to me. Last year, the Orioles made a deal for Flaherty at the deadline, and it backfired in their face. Flaherty posted an ERA near seven while a member of the Orioles last season.
But the Tigers' righty has looked like a completely different pitcher in 2024. He currently holds a 2.95 ERA, 2.8 WAR and a 0.96 WHIP. He's striking out over 11 batters per nine innings and has looked like a Bonafide ace more often than not. He would be a big time upgrade for the Orioles, potentially pushing their starting rotation to the next level in 2024.
1. LHP Garrett Crochet, Chicago White Sox
Okay, I'll admit it, I wanted to put the Tigers' ace Tarik Skubal on this list. I really did. But it just doesn't make sense to me. I don't imagine the Tigers will move Skubal, who is pitching at an AL Cy Young level. His asking price would be so incredibly high right now, even if the Orioles were willing to take on Javy Baez's contract. The Orioles wouldn't move top prospects Jackson Holliday or Coby Mayo and the Tigers wouldn't entertain a Skubal deal without one of those two, plus more.
So if the Orioles can't land Skubal, what's the next best option? That's right, Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.
Crochet has special requests of his next team, stating that he wouldn't pitch in the postseason without a contract extension. The easy solution to that would be for Baltimore to trade for him and extend him through his arbitration years.
If they can do that, they would have their young ace that could work through his contract with their young core of position players. Crochet has been absurdly dominant at times this season, holding a 3.07 ERA, 2.30 FIP, 4.1 WAR and a 0.97 WHIP. His strikeout numbers are incredible too, striking out over 12 hitters per nine innings.
This is the ideal pitcher for the future of the Orioles organization.