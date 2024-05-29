3 Andrew Wiggins trade destinations as Warriors look to retool
The Golden State Warriors' season ended in bitter disappointment with a Play-In loss to the Sacramento Kings. The dynasty isn't necessarily dead, but it sure is dormant. For all the star power Stephen Curry provides, none of it matters if his co-stars are falling apart at the seams.
Once an elite wing defender and unstoppable shooter, Klay Thompson experienced his greatest success as a sixth man last season. Draymond Green, once considered the heart and soul of a contender, felt more like a hot-headed liability in 2024. The Warriors need to make foundational changes, but it's unclear how willing the front office and coaching staff are to tinker with a time-honored formula.
It's time for the Dubs to either sink or swim. The most obvious trade candidate on the roster is Andrew Wiggins, who was a fixture in rumors leading up to the February deadline. Golden State stood pat, but the time for inaction has long passed. Wiggins, who is set to make $26.2 million next season, carries far less sentimental value than other members of the Golden State core. He also struggled last season.
There are challenges to moving Wiggins — primarily the second and third year left on his contract, which expires after a $30.2 million player option for 2026-27 — but every NBA team wants a competent 3-and-D wing. Wiggins was an All-Star a couple seasons ago and he helped Golden State win a championship, so it's not like his resumé is barren.
Here are a few logical destinations as Golden State floats the 29-year-old in trade talks.
3. Pistons can absorb Andrew Wiggins' contract for a small fee
If the Warriors simply want to salary dump Wiggins' contract to create flexibility (or duck the tax), well, the Detroit Pistons ought to field their call. It's clear the Pistons want to move their rebuild forward, but it's less clear how the new-look front office plans to achieve that goal. Cade Cunningham is ready to start winning games, but his teammates are... less ready.
At this point, it still behooves Detroit to consider taking on bad salary in exchange for a small fee. If the Dubs can part with a first-round pick or a nice collection of second-round picks, that should be enough for Detroit to take a flier on Wiggins. Maybe he looks better in a different setting, the pressure of performing in Golden State removed from his shoulders. It's much easier to play loose and free in Motor City on a team projected to win 20 games.
The ideal outcome for Detroit is simple: rebuild Wiggins' trade value and flip him for assets down the line. Despite all his struggles, Wiggins still provides value as a versatile wing defender who can bury spot-up 3s, score off cuts, and beat closeouts with a bursty first step. He's a tried and true complementary weapon who could benefit from the table-setting of Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson.
Wiggins shot 35.8 percent from deep last season, a "down" year. He needs to boost those numbers, but the Pistons can count on Wiggins to improve their volume and efficiency from long range. He's a malleable wing who fits within different personnel groups and can historically scale up or down to fit a team's needs on offense. The Pistons don't want to scale Wiggins up too much — he has always floundered as a go-to scorer — but he can score 15-20 points a night while improving the Pistons' defense. That is the hope, at least.
For Golden State, the goal is to maybe receive a few cheap role players who can replace Wiggins in the aggregate. Cue the Moneyball clip. Think Simone Fontecchio, Quentin Grimes, or Isaiah Stewart.
2. Pelicans could end up testing the waters with Andrew Wiggins
The New Orleans Pelicans are another fringe Western Conference contender set to explore foundational changes this offseason. Brandon Ingram is the popular trade candidate floating around the rumor mill these days. Golden State has the trade ammo to get in the mix for Ingram's services. He would make a great deal of sense as an immediate upgrade who, at 26 years old, can serve as a bridge to the future.
Any blockbuster trade with NOLA would almost certainly involve Wiggins. That contract is a tough pill for the Pels to swallow, but in terms of skill set, Wiggins is the perfect fit. He can hit spot-up 3s, defend all over the floor, and provide supplementary scoring next to Zion Williamson. If Wiggins returns to even 90 percent of his All-Star form from a couple years ago, he might even serve as a slight upgrade over Ingram (at least in terms of what New Orleans needs).
For the Warriors, it's a chance to meaningfully alter the chemistry of a flatlined offense. Ingram can score at all three levels, locate teammates out of pick-and-rolls, and give Golden State a viable creation source in the halfcourt setting. Ingram is often maximized when he's allowed to control the tempo and handle the rock on a consistent basis. That can make him a tricky fit, but Curry is an offensive skeleton key. He can complement and elevate just about anybody.
New Orleans has the trade ammo to dump Wiggins' contract in a pinch if need be. The Warriors would need to attach other assets to Wiggins, of course. The Pels aren't engaging in a one-for-one swap. Ideally, Wiggins looks better in a new environment, benefiting from Zion's constant rim pressure and the elite defensive ecosystem around him. Herb Jones' presence empowers NOLA's other perimeter defenders to sell out for stops and operate aggressively. It's a good spot for Wiggins to find himself.
1. Cavs can reunite with Andrew Wiggins all these years later
The Cleveland Cavaliers made Andrew Wiggins the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft... then promptly traded him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love. Wiggins never played a game in Cleveland and went on to become a disappointing top pick, only to reinvent his career and revive his reputation with the Dubs.
Now, it's time for everything to come full circle. The Cavs are going to be busy fielding trade calls all summer, with Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland all rumored as potential movers. Golden State should engage on every front, but Allen is the most logical (and least expensive) fit. The Warriors would benefit from an elite rim protector, not to mention Allen's screen-setting, offensive rebounding, and vertical threat on offense.
Just to match salaries, Wiggins is a natural toss-in. The Cavs happen to need two-way wings in a bad way — preferably with the ability to shoot and get stops on the perimeter. Isaac Okoro made notable strides this season, but between Max Strus, Georges Niang, and Caris LeVert, the Cavs struggled to generate consistent results on the wing.
Wiggins supplies valuable size and defense on the perimeter. He can handle the Cavs' tough assignments in concert with Okoro while providing at least league-average shooting from beyond the arc. Assuming the Cavs keep one of Mitchell and Garland around, there will be a high-level playmaker to set up easy looks and keep Wiggins involved in the offense.
Again, the contract is rough. Cleveland needs to reshape its roster, though, and Wiggins addresses a clear weakness. Assuming Golden State puts the right package around Wiggins in a potential blockbuster trade, there's reason to believe the Canadian wing can yield positive value in The Land.