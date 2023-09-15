3 areas where the Cavaliers should be drastically improved in 2023-24
The Cleveland Cavaliers made the 2023 NBA Playoffs without LeBron James for the first time this century last season but were eliminated in five games in the first round by the New York Knicks. Here's how they'll be better this year.
1. This Cleveland Cavaliers core has playoff experience now. That matters.
The lights may have been brighter than Jarrett Allen and his teammates expected, but that excuse cannot fly for the 2023-24 NBA season. With the 2023 playoffs under their belt, this core needs to grow and learn from that disappointing experience together.
Allen and Mobley specifically need to figure out how they fit together on offense. The two of them have a limited range which could be enough to generate a repeat of their 2023 post-season failures if neither of them has figured out a way to make their partnership more malleable.
The off-season additions the Cavaliers made were necessary moves, but they also need Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Allen, and Evan Mobley to improve themselves. Heading into the series against the Knicks, many picked the Cavaliers to win because their core was perceived to be better and they had home-court advantage. Roster limitations aside, the Cavaliers stars underperformed.
If they can learn from this experience, and grow from these struggles, then the disappointment of the 2023 offseason, the home run trade for Mitchell, and recent offseason additions could all be worth it, and setting this team up for a deeper playoff run than expected. If they didn't learn from their experience though, then most of this was not worth it.