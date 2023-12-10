3 Atlanta Falcons to blame after critical Week 14 loss to Buccaneers
Nobody knows how to lose games in heartbreaking fashion quite like the Atlanta Falcons do.
By John Buhler
I feel like I have watched the same game a thousand times in the last decade... Some people suffer from the Sunday scaries. I have the Atlanta Falcons to watch at 1:00 p.m. ET. Ever since I first left home to attend the University of Georgia in Fall 2008, these damn Dirty Birds have found new and creative ways to lose games they should not in the most heartbreaking fashion possible. What gives?
With an opportunity to take a commanding lead in the tight NFC South race, the Falcons kept tripping over themselves in the middle of their home date vs. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Admittedly, Atlanta probably should not have won the previous game in the annual rivalry series down in Florida. Sadly, whenever you need to count on the Falcons, they live to choke and ruin your Sunday.
Although they are in a three-way tie with Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints through Week 14's action at an exceptionally mediocre 6-7, the Buccaneers hold the tiebreaker because of having a better common opponent record. The final four weeks are going to be a doozy, yet why do I have a sneaking suspicion the Falcons will put their fanbase through the wringer at least two more times?
We have to blame somebody for this defeat, so let yours truly do the honors so you do not have to.
3. Arthur Smith's play-calling midway through the game was so brutal
Calling plays may have gotten him the Falcons job to begin with, but Arthur Smith is no longer the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans. What he decides to do before the ball is snapped continues to be perplexing as the day is long. I understand that he is not dealing with an experienced starting quarterback or has a fully healthy offensive line, but the middle two quarters were just pitiful.
It wasn't like Tampa Bay played a great game either offensively, as Ryan Nielsen's defense did a pretty good job for the most part of neutralizing the Buccaneers' offensive attack. However, I am starting to wonder what Dave Ragone actually does for this team. He may work with the quarterbacks, but it would be a huge boost to the Falcons' offense if he called the plays and let Smith be the head coach.
Unfortunately, Smith seems to be as reluctant in that department as Jimbo Fisher was. His Texas A&M offense was varying shades of archaic for years. Despite bringing in a brilliant offensive mind, but an absolutely reviled Bobby Petrino in these parts, he still refused to hand over play-calling duties initially, and it cost them both their jobs. History repeats itself if you fail to learn the lessons of history.
Another dismal performance as a play-caller may have cost Smith the game, the division and his job.