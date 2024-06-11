3 Atlanta Hawks besides Trae Young and Dejounte Murray who should be key trade targets
The Atlanta Hawks are one of the most fascinating NBA teams to watch this offseason. On one hand, they've underperformed in each of the last three seasons since their surprising Eastern Conference Finals berth back in 2020-21. On the other hand, they just won the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery, and that pick can potentially change their franchise.
The Hawks were expected to be active this offseason before winning the NBA Draft Lottery, and now that they have the No. 1 overall pick, they have several options.
Trading at least one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray feels very possible at this point, but the Hawks have three other players that they should strongly consider moving, especially if they opt to rebuild.
3. De'Andre Hunter hasn't panned out in Atlanta as the Hawks had hoped
The Hawks traded for De'Andre Hunter immediately after he was taken with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft expecting him to be a tremendous 3-and-D player alongside Trae Young. Five years into his NBA career, it's safe to say he hasn't quite lived up to the hype.
Hunter is coming off of arguably his best season in which he set career bests averaging 15.6 points per game and shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range, but he also played in just 57 games and averaged under 30 minutes per contest.
Injuries have been a constant theme in Hunter's career thus far as he has yet to play 70 games in a season and has only passed 60 games twice. So he hasn't quite lived up to his high expectations and hasn't stayed healthy. Not the best combination. He has already been in trade rumors in recent years, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him ultimately get dealt.
2. Bogdan Bogdanovic is a useful player several teams will covet
While Bogdan Bogdanovic hasn't won a Sixth Man of the Year award during his four years with the Hawks, he has been one of the best bench scorers in the NBA since he arrived in Atlanta. The 31-year-old set a career-high averaging 16.9 points per game this past season and he did so despite only starting 33 of the 79 games he played in.
Bogdanovic is an underrated sharpshooter, and this past season he made 3.0 3s per game on 37.4 percent shooting from behind the arc. He doesn't do much from inside the arc, but he can shoot the lights out when he's on.
He's a valuable player for a contending team because of his ability to shoot and space the floor, but it's unclear as to whether the Hawks will expect to be contenders in the 2024-25 campaign. If they decide to rebuild or retool, Bogdanovic is a player with three more years left on a very team-friendly contract who can help get the Hawks a nice asset or two if he is dealt.
1. Clint Capela is the most obvious Hawks trade candidate
It feels as if Clint Capela's name is always in trade rumors, but this time around it truly does feel as if he has played his last game with the Hawks. Atlanta has to go through some sort of roster shakeup as things have not worked as constructed, and Capela is the easiest player to move.
The 30-year-old is one of the best rebounders in the league and once again averaged over 10 boards per game this past season. He's also a very strong finisher around the rim. As for everything else? Capela leaves a lot to be desired. He's a poor free-throw shooter, doesn't shoot from outside of the paint, and isn't anything special when it comes to rim protection.
There are other reasons why Capela is certainly going to be on the block that go beyond his limitations as a player. First, he's on an expiring deal. If the Hawks don't plan on extending him, they can and should get something for him before letting him walk. Second, Onyeka Okungwu is a player deserving of an opportunity to play a bigger role. He has yet to because he's been behind Capela. Third, Atlanta has the No. 1 pick and could use that on a center, whether it's Alex Sarr or even trading back for Donovan Clingan.
Capela has been a solid player for Atlanta, but his time feels like it is up.