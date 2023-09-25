3 Bears to blame for humiliating loss to the Chiefs
The Chicago Bears took a devastating defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, extending the longest losing streak in franchise history. So who's to blame?
By Luke Norris
Bears to blame for Week 3 loss to the Chiefs: Justin Fields
Sorry, folks. It has to be done.
Like Eberflus on defense, Justin Fields can't be saddled with everything that went wrong with the Chicago Bears offense against the Chiefs on Sunday.
But No. 1 undoubtedly deserves a significant portion of it.
As the game progressed, I saw some on social media saying how great it was to see Fields finally getting a chance to run the football. And, sadly, he did lead the Bears in rushing on Sunday with 47 yards on 11 carries.
But that's just two more carries than he had in Week 1 against the Packers. He also gained more yardage that day, rushing for what's still a season-high 59 yards. So, I'm not sure why people were so jacked about Sunday's running stats.
As for Fields' passing, it was statistically his worst performance of the year as he completed just 11 of 22 passes for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But don't let the touchdown get you excited, as that came against second- or third-stringers in the fourth quarter.
Unlike Eberflus' defense, the Kansas City defensive unit came ready to play and once again looked like one of the best in the NFL. They overpowered the Bears' lackluster offensive line and never allowed Fields to get comfortable. Surprisingly, the Chiefs registered just three sacks, but it felt like a lot more.
Perhaps Fields will be able to do a little more next week against a Broncos defense that just allowed 70 points to Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.