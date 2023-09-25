3 Bears to blame for humiliating loss to the Chiefs
The Chicago Bears took a devastating defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, extending the longest losing streak in franchise history. So who's to blame?
By Luke Norris
Bears to blame for Week 3 loss to the Chiefs: Bears receivers
Yep, I'm going to lump all the Chicago Bears wide receivers into one group here. My apologies to those individuals who played decently enough against the Chiefs.
As an overall group, however, this unit needs to step up and give Justin Fields some help.
Again, Fields deserves a lot of the blame for the Bears' lackluster performance at Arrowhead, as he made plenty of terrible throws and plenty of bad decisions overall.
When he did make the rare accurate pass, however, he often wasn't rewarded for his efforts.
Early in the game, when Chicago actually still had a chance, Fields threw a perfect deep ball to D.J. Moore down the sideline, only to watch the former Panther let it slip right through his hands. That's a head-dropping, shoulder-slumping kind of a moment.
There were several others throughout the afternoon, but that one easily stands out the most.
Justin Fields has a long way to go before being considered even close to being a decent passer. But if he makes a good throw and the guys who get paid to catch them can't do their job, it's going to be a long season in the Windy City.
On an unrelated note, I think I deserve a little credit for getting through an entire Bears-Chiefs recap without mentioning the fact that Taylor Swift was in the building to see Travis Kelce light up the Chicago defense.
Dang it -- almost made it.