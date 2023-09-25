Taylor Swift at Chiefs game: Best memes and tweets from NFL media and fans
Taylor Swift made a highly anticipated appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on her good friend Travis Kelce. The internet had itself a day.
He did it. Travis Kelce got Taylor Swift, maybe the busiest person in the world — on the heels of a titanic U.S. tour and with more concert dates on the horizon — to attend a Sunday afternoon game against the Chicago Bears, perhaps the single most disappointing team in the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs handled business, winning 41-10 as Patrick Mahomes finally ascended to peak form. The two-time Super Bowl MVP completed 24-of-33 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns, with one TD strike going to, who else, Travis Kelce.
The tight end scored on a third-and-goal dart to the back of the end zone. As the broadcast cut to T-Swift in a luxury booth, she appeared to unleash a NSFW celebration right in front of Kelce's mother.
While Kelce has danced around officially announcing a partnership with Swift, he openly talked about inviting her to a game. She showed up with his mother, decked out in Chiefs attire (as a noted Eagles fan). It's hard not to connect the dots.
As the cruel summer heat wanes and the colorful winds of autumn rise, 'tis the damn season for some romance — and some quality football.
It should come as no surprise that the internet was extremely tuned in once Swift showed up on the broadcast. The tweets are gold.
NFL Twitter reacts to Taylor Swift supporting Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs game
Look, it goes on, and on, and on, and on. Just search 'Taylor Swift' on Twitter and you can fill your evening with enjoyable jokes and puns from every corner of the internet. Whether you're a Swiftie or not, there's plenty of gold to mine from this social media phenomenon.
If Swift is going to enter the NFL universe, Kelce is certainly the man to do it with. He's one of the game's best personalities, a winner on the field and a complete goofball off the field. He seems like a fun hang. Clearly, she agrees.
The NFL world (and T-Swift armada) will eagerly await further updates from the summer's biggest romantic rumor mill. As the weather changes, please get prepared for the sudden wave of Chiefs cardigans.