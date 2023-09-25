3 Bears to blame for humiliating loss to the Chiefs
The Chicago Bears took a devastating defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3, extending the longest losing streak in franchise history. So who's to blame?
By Luke Norris
The Chicago Bears have looked bad for quite some time now. But they took things to an entirely new level on Sunday, taking a 41-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
And for those who didn't watch, the score legit makes it look closer than it actually was. No, seriously.
Look, nobody expected Chicago to come into Arrowhead Stadium and upset the defending Super Bowl champs. But Bears fans had to be hoping for their team to at least put up some sort of fight.
But that simply didn't happen.
After surrendering just seven points in the opening quarter, things took a turn for the worse in the second as the Bears gave up 27 points and found themselves down 34-0 at halftime.
Sure, Chicago "won" the second half, 10-7, but that's only because Andy Reid yanked Patrick Mahomes and the majority of the Kansas City starters in the third quarter.
So, who's to blame for the Bears' franchise-worst 13th consecutive loss? Let's take a look.
Bears to blame for Week 3 loss to the Chiefs: Matt Eberflus
Simply put, head coach Matt Eberflus didn't have the Bears ready to compete. Truth be told, they have yet to look sharp in really any facet of the game all year.
And the man running the show has to be held accountable, as there's been no evidence that Chicago has improved anything following a league-worst 3-14 season in 2022.
Yes, Eberflus had a rough week with defensive coordinator Alan Williams' abrupt resignation on Wednesday, leaving him to call the defensive plays against the vaunted Chiefs offense.
But while Kansas City can put up points in a hurry against anybody, the Bears made Mahomes & Co. look like they were scrimmaging against a really bad practice squad. In the end, the Chiefs recorded 456 total yards, 303 through the air, and another 153 on the ground.
After forcing Kansas City to punt on the game's first possession, the Chicago defense allowed the Chiefs to score the next seven times they had the football. I know Eberflus doesn't deserve all the blame here, but this loss certainly puts him on the hot seat, don't you think?