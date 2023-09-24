NFL Rumors: Real reason why Alan Williams was forced to leave Bears, revealed
Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was forced out this past week, though the team remains vague on the reason why. Adam Schefter tells all.
By Mark Powell
Former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was forced to resign this past week in what can only be described as a tumultuous time within the organization. It was a tough week at the Bears facility, with Williams resignation serving as the metaphorical cherry on top.
Fans in the Windy City were left with very little explanation of why Williams resigned. Rumors of an FBI raid circulated on social media, though that was quickly put to rest by the organization and Williams lawyer.
"Given the false rumors and what seems to be out there on social media, I just want to set the record straight that Coach Williams has some health challenges and some family issues he’s dealing with and he thought it was the right time to take a step back and deal with those issues. He has tremendous respect for the Bears organization and he just though it was the time to handle this health issue and his personal matters."
NFL Rumors: Why did the Bears force Alan Williams out?
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the reason for Williams dismissal on Sunday morning, though he still kept matters up in the air, somewhat.
“I’m told it was not criminal activity, but it was inappropriate, and the Bears’ HR department was involved in the decision for Alan Williams to step aside,” Schefter said on ESPN’sSunday NFL Countdown.
That, of course, still leads to plenty of questions as to what exactly Williams did to be forced out. However, the Bears want to be very clear in their reporting -- nothing their former DC did was criminal. So, no FBI raid.
Williams had been away from the team for more than a week when he left for good, as he didn't coach in their second loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Matt Eberflus is expected to take over the play-calling without Williams in tow.