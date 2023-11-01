3 Bears who won’t be back in 2024 after surviving trade deadline
Here's a look at a trio of Chicago Bears who weren't dealt at the trade deadline but likely won't call Soldier Field home in 2024.
By Luke Norris
While many thought the Chicago Bears would be sellers at the NFL trade deadline, they shockingly turned out to be one of the big buyers as they sent a 2024 second-round selection to the Washington Commanders to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat.
The best-case scenario here (and the only scenario in which the Bears come out ahead on this) is that Sweat, who's set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end, signs a long-term deal to remain in the Windy City.
Otherwise, this is just a short-term rental for a season that's already lost, which would be just another embarrassing and wasted transaction for GM Ryan Poles. Let's not forget how the Chase Claypool debacle worked out, a move that also cost the team a second-round pick.
But while the Bears would undoubtedly be the losers of this deal if Sweat opts to hit the market, they'll still be in good shape entering the offseason. For one, they have quite a bit of salary cap space with which to work.
They also possess two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, their own and the first-rounder they received from the Carolina Panthers, who sent the pick to Chicago so they could draft Bryce Young at No. 1 this past spring. And given how this season is going for both franchises, either could end up being the No. 1 overall pick.
Still, it seems Chicago would've done a little more dealing at the deadline, whether to free up even more cap space or to acquire a few more draft picks as this ongoing rebuild continues.
Here's a look at a trio of players from the current Bears roster who may have survived the trade deadline but likely won't call Soldier Field home in 2024.
Bears who won't be on the roster after surviving the trade deadline
Jaylon Johnson, CB
One player who actually didn't want to remain in Chicago past Halloween but did was cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who asked to be moved ahead of the trade deadline.
That obviously didn't happen.
Perhaps the Bears don't want to part with the 2020 second-rounder, who's having the best season of his young career and has been one of the only bright spots for Chicago during this dismal 2023 campaign.
In six games (he missed two due to a hamstring injury), Johnson already has a career-high two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, and has recorded 18 tackles.
Or maybe his asking price on a contract extension is too high. An unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, Johnson requested a trade because contract talks between the two sides broke down. But the Bears, who were reportedly looking for at least one or two second-day draft picks in return, couldn't find a suitor.
The damage appears to be done, and Johnson will likely have a new home in 2024.