3 best big man options for Knicks after Isaiah Hartenstein signs with the Thunder
By Lior Lampert
The New York Knicks acquiring two-way wing Mikal Bridges came at a steep cost, in more ways than one.
New York sent five first-round picks and veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic to the Brooklyn Nets for Bridges. However, the Knicks also increased their payroll, hard-capping themselves at the first apron.
Financial restrictions of the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) put the Knicks in a difficult position to retain ascending center Isaiah Hartenstein post-Bridges. And on Monday, that reality came to fruition.
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Oklahoma City Thunder successfully pried away Hartenstein from the Knicks with a three-year, $87 million contract.
As Wojnarowski points out, Oklahoma City was "eager" to add Hartenstein for his blend of "size, skill and physicality." Conversely, those traits are why the Knicks were hell-bent on keeping the seven-footer.
Hartenstein proved how indispensable he was to New York's success in 2023-24, parlaying it into a massive payday with the Thunder. He is invaluable as a top-notch rim protector, rebounder (specifically on the offensive glass), solid playmaker/offensive hub, and hard screener with a gentle floater.
It took a devastating injury to Mitchell Robinson, but Hartenstein thrived as a full-time starter for the Knicks upon being thrust into the role. He showed he is among the most impactful interior presences on both sides of the court. How will New York replace him?
These three big men present the Knicks with dependable alternatives after losing Hartenstein to the Thunder.
3 best big man options for the Knicks after Isaiah Hartenstein signs with the Thunder
3. Take a flier on James Wiseman
On Saturday, reporting revealed the Detroit Pistons won't tender a qualifying offer to 22-year-old center James Wiseman. Considering his age, draft pedigree and presumed cost, why not take a chance on him if you're the Knicks?
Wiseman is only four years removed from being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Yes, his career hasn't panned out like many hoped/expected thus far. Nevertheless, he has untapped potential.
Whether it has been fit or injury concerns, something has always prevented Wiseman from maximizing his talent. With the Knicks, he could instantly slot into their backup five spot, allowing him to carve out a place in the rotation.
A sufficient rebounder and scorer, Wiseman makes for an intriguing Hartenstein replacement candidate. While the former can't replicate the latter's ability to facilitate for others, he can make up for it with a strong post game.
In two seasons with the Pistons, Wiseman averaged 8.6 rebounds and 6.1 rebounds per game, shooting 57.6 percent from the floor. Moreover, he made 55 starts for Detroit, demonstrating he can step up when called upon.
2. Target one of the Magic FA bigs
The Orlando Magic appear committed to Wendell Carter Jr. as their starting five, though there is uncertainty surrounding who will be his reserve moving forward.
Goga Bitadze is an unrestricted free agent. Meanwhile, the Magic recently declined Mortiz Wagner's team option for 2024-25. Could the Knicks swoop in and poach one of them from their conference rival?
SNY's Ian Begley has labeled Bitadze as a possible Hartenstein substitute. However, we've yet to hear Wagner's name pop up.
Despite Orlando declining Wagner's $8 million salary for next year, the two sides seem interested in hammering out a new deal. His brother, Franz, is a core piece of the Magic organization. Perhaps that is why no one is taking his free agency seriously. Nonetheless, the German would fit well with the Knicks.
Wagner averaged 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 60.1 percent from the floor this season. He has even displayed some floor-stretching ability, posting a 33 percent clip from beyond the arc. A chippy, high-motor player, his hard-nosed approach meshes nicely with New York head coach Tom Thibodeau.
Bitadze recorded 5.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 blocks in 15.4 nightly minutes for Orlando. He is a bludgeoning big who holds his own in the paint and knows how to set a powerful screen -- similar to Hartenstein.
New York would be wise to tap into Orlando's network of free-agent centers.
1. Trade for Robert Williams
This one is a little far-fetched, but it's plausible, especially after the Portland Trail Blazers chose former UConn standout Donovan Clingan seventh overall.
With the Blazers pivoting to Clingan as the long-term solution at center, Robert Williams III (and arguably Deandre Ayton) becomes expendable. Only 26 and under contract at a team-friendly rate of roughly $12.5 million annually for two more seasons, the Time Lord is a fascinating option.
Portland was open to parting ways with Williams before this year's trade deadline. Why would their stance change now? As a rebuilding franchise, they have no incentive to hoard veterans who could contribute elsewhere.
Recent intel from Action Network's Matt Moore indicates the Blazers will at least "field offers" for Williams. Could the Knicks enter the sweepstakes with whatever remains from their weakened catalog of assets following the Bridges swap?
The Knicks would presumably need to execute a sign-and-trade involving someone like Alec Burks or Precious Achiuwa. But they can make it happen should they please.
Williams is a remarkable athlete who uses it to his advantage as a rim runner and protector. His energy enables him to crash the glass tenaciously. Additionally, his passing ability is underrated.
A former All-Defense Second Team selection, Williams is an established center in the league. He was limited to six games in his inaugural campaign with the Blazers this season because of a knee injury. Regardless, we know he can play.
The last time we Williams as a healthy full-time starter, he thrived as a member of the Boston Celtics. He averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting an impressive 72.1 percent from the field.
While Williams wouldn't dethrone Robinson in New York, they'd form a dynamic duo.