3 best Blue Jays backup plans with Cody Bellinger off the market
The Toronto Blue Jays are running out of options when it comes to boosting their offense.
1. Blue Jays can wait for midseason Pete Alonso trade
Easily the most explosive and impactful option. The New York Mets are teetering on the brink with Pete Alonso. His contract expires at season's end and we all know how his agent, Scott Boras, operates. He will test the market looking for the best offer out there. New York has deep pockets, but a fickle relationship to winning could jeopardize Alonso's desire to stick around.
The Blue Jays are better positioned to compete on the field. If the Jays reach midseason with a strong record, this kind of swing only becomes more justifiable. We know ownership will put up the money necessary to keep Alonso in free agency — or at least enough to make a competitive offer and let the chips fall where they may.
Alonso would be a godsend for this Blue Jays lineup. He addresses their explicit need for another big bopper in the three or four spot. While Toronto's focus has been on left-handed bats, Alonso has a tremendous track record against righties. He is a matchup-proof slugger. The strikeout numbers are galling at times, but when it comes to finding an engine to drive in runs, few better options exist around the league.
The 29-year-old leads the MLB in home runs since his debut in 2019. Last season, Alonso slashed .217/.318/.504 with 46 dingers and 118 RBI in 568 AB. We shouldn't expect the Mets to roll over and die as far as Alonso's future is concerned, but if there is mounting doubt closer to the trade deadline, only a foolish front office wouldn't consider a trade. David Stearns hails from Milwaukee, a team all too familiar with dealing key pieces under financial stress. So, we need to keep an eye on this possibility.