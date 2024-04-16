3 best picks of the 2024 WNBA Draft
How will the WNBA rookies fit in with their new teams?
This year's WNBA Draft was arguably the most anticipated WNBA Draft in recent history. Many headliners like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink found their new teams in the Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, and Los Angeles Sparks, respectively, but many other teams made investments in players who fit perfectly in their teams overall.
The deep well of talent in this draft class made it hard for teams to pick the wrong player when it was their time to select. But here are the best fits between player and team.
1. Nika Mühl- Seattle Storm
The Storm needed a contributor to come off the bench and bring consistent energy to the court. That is precisely what they will get out of Mühl.
Mühl has played in three Final Fours and has the experience of coming onto the floor in times of need. The UConn Huskies have a legacy of exceeding expectations in Seattle. She follows in the footsteps of legend Sue Bird and holds UConn's career, single-season, and single-game assist records. As a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year, she brings talents to both ends of the floor.
Being a not as much of a noted scorer throughout her time as a Huskie, her excellent in defending and playmaking will make up for that lack.
After this successful offseason, the Storm added eight-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike to the roster alongside star guard Jewell Lloyd, and they brought the same energy to the draft. Adding Mühl into this offensive dominant roster, it levels out the roster very well.
The only main issue with this draft pick is that Mühl cannot wear No. 10, as the Storm retired it last season for Bird.
2. Kate Martin- Las Vegas Aces
Taking a chance on Kate Martin might be the best move the Las Vegas Aces could make. Martin is a player who doesn't have a clear position that she fits into as a pro, but she has found ways throughout her career at Iowa to prove people wrong after being underestimated.
Having bucket-getters like A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young, Martin can fill the gap between those gaps and hold consistent minutes off the bench. Being an athlete who might not have the size or skillset other players hold, Martin has shown she can play a background role on a star-studded team. She presented that very well, as she was one of Caitlin Clark's supporting players at Iowa.
Martin is one of those gritty players who knows how to show her talent in critical times. She hits open shots, sets good screens, plays hustle defense, and overall plays with her ultimate effort. As a small player she was still often found in the paint and unafraid to get physical for loose balls, rebounds, and on defense.
Being two-time defending champions, holding picks in the second round, and giving Martin an opportunity at pick No. 18 is a bold and statement choice by the Aces.
3. Aaliyah Edwards- Washington Mystics
Grabbing Edwards with the sixth pick was the best decision that the Washington Mystics could make. Edwards has proven that she is an elite forward and fits the exact position that this team needs. Given her time and experience at UConn under head coach Geno Auriemma, it is likely that she will have no issue making the transition and taking on the large role with the Mystics.
In her freshman year at UConn, she appeared in 29 games and averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Making an instant impact on the team.
After Elena Delle Donne announced that she was taking a break earlier in the off-season and losing Natasha Cloud to the Phoenix Mercury, the Mystics are in a new era where she needs a star player to build around. They do have Shakira Austin as one of their focal points, but adding Edwards to the mix alongside her was a very smart move.
High standards follow Edwards, but being coached by Eric Thibault can help her improve her game. She can grow her skillset and become an even better player and shooter.