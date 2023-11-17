3 biggest Edmonton Oilers disappointments to start the season
The Edmonton Oilers have gotten off to a horrible start in 2023-24, and you can blame quite a few players for their early-season struggles.
By Sion Fawkes
1. Stuart Skinner, G
Stuart Skinner capped off an outstanding rookie season when he took second place for the Calder Trophy and took All-Rookie honors with a 29-14-5 record, a 0.913 save percentage, 2.75 GAA, and a solid 0.604 quality starts percentage. Skinner looked poised to take the next step, and perhaps be the Edmonton Oilers saving grace if the skaters in front of him were having a bad game.
However, that hasn’t been the case, with Skinner recording just an 0.880 save percentage, a 3.23 GAA, and a 4-5-1 record. To his credit, his quality starts percentage sits at 0.500, which isn’t too far under the league average. But either way, the 2023-24 season hasn’t been any kinder to him.
Like McDavid and Ekholm, Skinner has played a better role lately, snagging a 0.941 save percentage, a GAA of 1.65, and three straight wins. If Skinner keeps returning to form, then he will help fuel a potential resurgence of the Oilers.
But since this team is still clawing its way up the Pacific Division’s standings, he, like McDavid and Ekholm, must play mistake-free hockey. The next few games will determine whether this trio can get back onto a winning track for good this year.
