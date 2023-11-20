3 biggest Edmonton Oilers disappointments to start the season
The Edmonton Oilers are the biggest disappointments in the NHL. After firing head coach Jay Woodcroft, it's time to look at the disappointing players on the team.
By Nick Villano
The Edmonton Oilers have 11 points this season. Only the Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks have fewer points than the Oilers as we come close to a quarter of the season gone. With American Thanksgiving coming this week, the Oilers have to make up seven points just to make the last wild card spot. It's been a terrible start, and the Oilers already have started making changes.
Jay Woodcroft has taken the brunt of the blame so far. He was fired on Nov. 12, and the Oilers have gone 2-1 since then. Things might be turning around after the team signed Kris Knoblauch to be coach. However, a loss to the Lightning on Saturday looked like more of the same. After holding a 4-3 lead in the middle of the third period, the Oilers allowed three unanswered goals to lose.
Now, the Oilers are looking at who else is to blame. There are a few names that are very obviously not living up to their billing. Literally. They haven't played up to their contract. The first one is the most obvious.
1. Jack Campbell
Stats: Sv. Pct. .873, Wins 1
Jack Campbell is playing for the Bakersfield Condors. That tells you how bad the start of his season went. Somehow, he's been worse in the AHL than he has been in the NHL. He has a .819 save percentage after three games. This is after he had a .873 save percentage in five games with the Oilers. His demotion became a stain on the Oilers, and it showed how dysfunctional and devastating things have become.
Campbell is in the second year of a five-year deal worth a total of $25 million. He's been terrible in both years. It's likely Campbell gets bought out at the end of the season, which means they will be paying for this contract until 2030. Give the Oilers credit for going for it when Mike Smith was no longer an option, but they put their horse in the wrong stable.