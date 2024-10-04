3 bold predictions for the Saints against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won three of the last five Super Bowls, but they are not exactly setting the NFL on fire as we speak, and that includes three-time Super Bowl MVP and two-time NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City (4-0), which is only a five-point favorite at home over the New Orleans Saints (2-2), is ripe for an upset . The Saints (2-2) looked great in going 2-0, but have lost two straight by a combined five points mainly because of critical blunders after solid games otherwise.
Mahomes' top target receiver Rashee Rice and top back Isaiah Pacheco are both out with injuries. Kansas City is also off to a so-so start on defense as it is No. 22 against the pass (227.8 yards allowed a game) and No. 15 in total yards allowed a game (326.8).
"We're on Monday Night Football," Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said this week on the Rich Eisen Show. "The whole world will be watching. We have to find a way to stay locked in for the entire course of the game."
The Saints defended the Eagles in week three in dominant fashion until the very end when they allowed two big plays and lost 15-12 in the final moments. New Orleans' defense then held the Falcons without an offensive touchdown in Atlanta last week, but gave up 14 points on a pick six and a muffed punt return that Atlanta fell on in the end zone.
With routine, mistake-free play in key points of both games, the Saints are 4-0 now and not making history at 2-2.
"We talk about critical situations late in games," said Mathieu, who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in the 2019 season. "That's pretty much the Chiefs' identity. We've seen that Super Bowl after Super Bowl. This will definitely be a great test for us."
3 bold predictions for the Saints' Week 5 matchup against Chiefs
3. Derek Carr will have his best game of the season
New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr has been up and down so far this season. He started off better than at any time in his career through two games as he led the NFL in Quarterback Rating (96.2), passing efficiency (142.4 yards) and yards per attempt (11.4) and was tied for No. 1 with five touchdown passes, while his team was No. 1 in scoring with 45.5 points a game. He was 30-of-39 for 443 yards in blowouts of Carolina and Dallas.
In the losses to Philadelphia and Atlanta, Carr was 42 of 61 for 381 yards and only one touchdown with two interceptions. His offensive line is being patched up because of numerous injuries, but receivers Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave are healthy and playing well.
But there is room for his former Raiders teammate Davante Adams — hint, hint.
Look for Carr to thrive Monday night with Adams watching on TV as the Chiefs' pass defense has already allowed five touchdowns. Cincinnati's Joe Burrow threw two of those in hitting 23 of 36 passes for 258 yards in a 26-25 loss. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson completed 26 of 41 for 273 yards and a touchdown in 27-20 loss in the opener, and Atlanta's Kirk Cousins was 20 of 29 for 230 yards and a touchdown in a 22-17 loss two weeks ago.
The Chiefs defense has done just enough to win with some luck. If Carr can avoid mistakes, like his fourth interception in as many games, and spreads the ball around, he could outplay Mahomes and bring home an upset win.
2. Alvin Kamara will keep up the pace
The Chiefs are No. 8 in the NFL against the run with 99 yards allowed a game. But Kamara may be the hottest running back they will have seen this season. Kamara is 29 and battered with broken ribs and a hip pointer, but neither kept him quiet last week as he rushed 19 times for 77 yards and caught seven passes for another 42. He leads the NFL in combined rushing and receiving yards with 536 on the season - 362 rushing and five touchdowns and 174 receiving with a 57-yard touchdown.
New Saints' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has mixed his play calls well, making the best versatile use of Kamara since Sean Payton was calling the shots. Look for more of that.
1. Solid Saints defense will handle Patrick Mahomes
New Orleans is only No. 24 in the NFL against the pass with 233.8 yards allowed a game, but it has surrendered only one touchdown pass. The Saints are No 6 in the league in points allowed at 17.5, and they are a decent 12th in the league with 12 sacks.
But here's the big one. New Orleans is second in the NFL with six interceptions, and Mahomes already has five. This is why his QBR is an average No. 17 in the league at 52.9 on 83-of-121 passing for a so-so .685 completion percentage with just one more touchdown than interception. And those numbers are with Rashee Rice, who was hurt last week.
Without Rice and still missing Hollywood Brown (lost for the season due to shoulder surgery), Mahomes will be counting on tight end Travis Kelce, who is suddenly looking all of his 34 years. Advantage to a talented and deep Saints' secondary with a healthy Marshon Lattimore at cornerback and rising rookie corner Kool-Aid McKinstry coming on. This is the time of year to get Mahomes - not in the postseason.
The Saints also received some good injury news late in the week as starting middle linebacker and co-captain Demario Davis (hamstring) is expected to play after missing the Falcons game last week.
Saints Week 5 Injury Report
The Saints' offensive line still has some injury issues as regular starting right guard Cesar Ruiz (knee) remains questionable with a knee injury after missing the Atlanta game last week and not practicing Thursday or Friday.
Center Shane Lemieux (ankle), who was activated last week and started in place of injured regular center Erik McCoy (groin), is also questionable after not practicing Thursday or Friday. But Saints coach Dennis Allen said Lemieux's injury is "not serious."
Multi-talented weapon Taysom Hill (bruised lung, broken ribs) did not practice all week after fracturing ribs while blocking at Atlanta last week after scoring two touchdowns. Asked if Hill will be put on injured reserve, Allen said, "I don't know that."
Running back Kendre Miller returned to practice this week for the first time since a hamstring injury during training camp.
On defense, middle linebacker Demario Davis (hamstring) is back, but outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (hand) remains questionable after not practicing the last two days. Backup defensive end Payton Turner (knee) is questionable after no practice on Thursday and Friday.
Kicker Blake Grupe (hip) practiced fully Friday after not practicing on Thursday.