A Raiders-Saints trade that would reunite Derek Carr with favorite WR Davante Adams
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-2 through four weeks, but confidence is already waning in Gardner Minshew and Davante Adams has made his displeasure known to the front office. The veteran wideout wants a trade, and apparently, head coach Antonio Pierce has been liking trade-related posts on Instagram. So, the drama is rapidly approaching its boiling point.
Adams is set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. It will be fascinating to see if he returns as a member of the Raiders, or if another team swoops in by then. Adams wants a trade to the New York Jets to re-team with Aaron Rodgers, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, but he has another accomplished former teammate pining for his services.
"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante," New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr told reporters. "We would welcome that. I don't know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that ... I think everyone would love to play with Tay. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers."
The Saints caller doesn't quite stack up to Aaron Rodgers, at least in terms of resume, but Carr's bond with Adams goes deeper than the season they spent together in Las Vegas. Carr and Adams were college teammates at Fresno State. It's clear that Adams values familiarity and he knows Carr as well as anyone in the NFL.
Saints-Raiders trade to pair Davante Adams with Derek Carr in NOLA
Las Vegas is asking for a second-round pick as the foundation of any Davante Adams trade, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That may feel steep, depending on your opinion of Adams, but he's still one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL at 32 years old.
The injury factor is real and Adams' contract is pretty much expiring, as there's no way the Saints willingly pay him $44.1 million next season. It's hard to age gracefully at the WR position, so for as well as Adams has done so far, it's easy to get hung up thinking about when the decline might hit. The Saints aren't coughing up multiple premium assets without confidence that Adams can stick around and contribute for a few years at least.
So, yeah, this is a lot to give up. But it's what the Raiders are asking for and some team out there will put up the necessary assets to acquire such an accomplished weapon. There is no shortage of contenders with gaping holes in their WR rooms — Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Kansas City, et al. If the Saints don't pony up, another team will.
Adams is a classic risk-reward proposition. There is a considerable downside if Adams leaves as a free agent or can't come back and put together a semi-healthy campaign. Similarly, if Adams does come back and produce, he could take what has looked like a potent Saints offense to the next level.
Chris Olave has staked out his reputation as a No. 1 wideout, but Adams' pass-catching physicality and red zone effectiveness would completely reshape and revamp New Orleans' offense. Carr has his shortcomings, but he's a talented quarterback and that built-in chemistry with Adams could go a long way toward keeping the Saints competitive with Atlanta and Tampa Bay in the NFC South.
It's a fun thought, for sure.