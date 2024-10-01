Raiders demands for Davante Adams trade should have suitors lined up around the block
By Lior Lampert
At long last, the speculation is over. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, star wide receiver Davante Adams has officially informed the Las Vegas Raiders he'd prefer to be traded. While the insider notes that nothing is "imminent," it's a "situation to watch for sure."
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce may have hinted at Adams' request via his recent social media activity. The Raiders wideout appeared on Up & Adams amid the uncertainty and was asked point-blank about the rapidly developing matter. His comments further ignited questions about his future in Las Vegas.
What may have been a harmless Instagram "like" by Pierce has ostensibly set off a chain reaction. Adams' days in Las Vegas are now seemingly numbered, especially given the Raiders reported asking price.
Raiders asking price for Davante Adams trade should spark leaguewide interest
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders would 'consider' parting ways with Adams for a "second-round pick and additional compensation."
Whatever supplementary assets Las Vegas wants, it shouldn't be enough to sway rival front offices away when the bidding starts with a Day 2 selection. Despite his age (31), Adams is still among the best receivers in the league. Demand for his services will be high regardless, but that undeniably heightens knowing the Raiders aren't seeking a premium return package.
Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury. Could his health be factored into the discounted value? Or is it the six-time Pro Bowler's $25.35 million cap hit this year that skyrockets to $44.1 million in 2025 and 2026? Nonetheless, several teams can make it work from logistical and financial standpoints.
In three games this season, Adams has caught 18 of his 27 targets for 209 yards and a touchdown. The state of the Raiders quarterback affairs has been far from ideal thus far, given the up-and-down play of veteran journeyman Gardner Minshew. He'll upgrade in that regard virtually anywhere he ends up (if/when he gets moved).
For now, Adams is a Raider. However, that's suddenly subject to change. The list of suitors for the 11-year pro remains unclear, though we'd anticipate it being extensive.