Ranking Davante Adams fits from a fantasy football perspective after trade request
By Lior Lampert
What is going on in Sin City?
Ostensibly, there's a disconnect between Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders. The star wide receiver has constantly been in trade rumors since joining the team in 2022. And in fairness to him, he continues to do his part to downplay the outside noise, demonstrated by his latest Up & Adams appearance. However, head coach Antonio Pierce may have inadvertently stirred up chaos with his recent social media activity.
Whether Pierce was trolling or confirming the inevitable, he liked a post about Adams reportedly already playing his last snap as a Raider. Notably, this comes merely days after buzz that a potential breakup is on the horizon surfaced.
Moving Adams sooner rather than later makes sense for the Raiders from financial and logistical standpoints. Between his age (31), ballooning salary in 2025 and 2026 and the state of the franchise, both sides could benefit from a fresh start. Intel from the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsigore suggests there's a mutual understanding of sorts.
Bonsignore notes that the Raiders have "grown open to the idea" of dealing Adams. Moreover, Las Vegas has even contacted other clubs to "gauge interest" in the six-time Pro Bowler. By the sound of it, things are heating up quickly.
While Adams is currently week-to-week with a hamstring injury, he'll undoubtedly command significant attention on the trade market. Still one of the best wideouts in the NFL, the 11-year pro instantly becomes the top receiving option on numerous squads. But from a fantasy football perspective, managers aren't concerned about the real-life outlook of his potential next destination -- they're worried about his WR1 prospects. That being said, what would the best landing spot be?
Below, we rank eight plausible suitors for Adams based on the fantasy upside they offer.
Ranking 8 Davante Adams fits from a fantasy football perspective after trade request
8. Baltimore Ravens
A trio of Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Adams would surely be fun to watch and borderline unstoppable. Nonetheless, the Ravens are the second-run-heaviest team in football, limiting the fantasy ceiling of any Baltimore pass-catcher.
With the league's most lethal backfield duo, it makes sense for Baltimore to lean into their rushing attack. Could the arrival of Adams be enough to sway them to change their offensive philosophy and take a more balanced approach? That remains unclear. Regardless, he'd be the best receiver Jackson has ever had at his disposal.
Veteran tight end Mark Andrews has been Jackson's go-to target for years. Alas, he's struggling to beat the washed-up allegations. With that in mind, Adams' biggest competition for looks would be 2023 first-round pick Zay Flowers, who had a limited route tree as a rookie. So far in Year 2, it's been more of the same for the latter, with Baltimore often feeding him near the line of scrimmage.
7. Pittsburgh Steelers
Like the Ravens, the Pittsburgh Steelers want to establish the run early and often. Despite this, scratching the itch of their well-chronicled offseason search for an alpha receiver via Adams may prompt them to adjust their game plan accordingly.
Adams immediately usurps George Pickens as the top dog in Pittsburgh in this scenario. He'd provide Justin Fields (or Russell Wilson) a reliable receiver who can win in every area of the field.
The Steelers are bereft of talented playmakers, so Adams would undeniably be the best and most established offensive skill-position player by a long shot. Fields has shown the ability to support a WR1 if D.J. Moore's breakout overall WR6 campaign last year is any indication.
6. Los Angeles Chargers
A theme is developing here. Similarly to Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Los Angeles Chargers have an affinity for pounding the rock and lack a No. 1 receiver. Be that as it may, they have something the Steelers and Ravens don't: Justin Herbert.
Herbert is a gifted thrower of the pigskin. His remarkable arm talent is arguably second to none. Yet, his skill set is being wasted by the Chargers in 2024, who are relying on rookie second-rounder Ladd McConkey as their primary pass-catcher. Insert Adams, forming one of the best quarterback-receiver pairs in the league.
Last season, Herbert was the catalyst for seasoned wideout Keenan Allen, who finished as the overall WR3 on a PPR points-per-game basis. Though it was under a different coaching staff, we'd bet on the gunslinger knowing how to maximize Adams.
5. Washington Commanders
A few weeks ago, this may have felt far-fetched. But sitting at 3-1 atop the NFC, the Washington Commanders have proven the naysayers wrong thus far. Their impressive, albeit surprising, start to the season can largely be credited to first-year quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Through four games, Daniels has looked like a transcendent player who will transform the Commanders franchise for the better. Given that he's on a rookie-scale contract, Washington can splurge on a receiver — à la Adams — if they please.
Daniels leads the NFL in Expected Points Added (EPA) per dropback. His hyper-efficient play would undeniably be a boon to Adams' fantasy value.
4. Dallas Cowboys
Adams and All-Pro CeeDee Lamb would create the most dangerous receiving tandem in football. But would it be more of a Batman and Robin situation or a 1A/1B thing? Whatever the case, there's room for both of them to eat in this Dallas Cowboys offense.
Dallas ranks first in pass-play percentage. Although, their pass-catchers behind Lamb are suspect.
Jake Ferguson is a solid tight end. In spite of that, he's unfit to be the second option for an aerial attack with aspirations of contending. Without a doubt, Dak Prescott would welcome Adams with open arms.
Another aspect that'd work in Adams' favor in Dallas is the Cowboys having a reeling and injury-riddled defensive unit. As a result, the team will presumably be in several shootouts and fantasy-friendly environments.
3. New York Jets
You knew this one was going to come up eventually.
The New York Jets have been connected to Adams practically since his former longtime quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, arrived. Together, at the height of their powers, they were among the greatest duo in recent memory.
Rodgers hasn't been shy about expressing interest in a reunion (neither has Adams). Could we see that finally come to fruition?
Adams would have little competition for targets, aside from Garrett Wilson, who doesn't seem to be on the same page as Rodgers. His rapport with the signal-caller would make the transition as seamless as can be, keeping his fringe WR1 value afloat.
2. Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen is thriving with a makeshift supporting cast spearheaded by a second-year tight end and 2022 fifth-round receiver. Imagine what someone like Adams could bring to the table for the Buffalo Bills franchise passer.
The Bills have predominantly been a run-first team under offensive coordinator Joe Brady. Ultimately, the talent combination of Allen and Adams would win out, creating plenty of fantasy goodness for all parties involved.
We saw Stefon Diggs post four consecutive seasons with at least 100 receptions, 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns during his time as Allen's top weapon. That feels like a more-than-reasonable 17-game pace for Adams, should he end up in Buffalo.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
With Rashee Rice's rest-of-season outlook in question, what better way to replace him than Adams? The latter's ability to dominate as a short-to-intermediate route-runner fits perfectly with how Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid deployed the former. Plus, joining forces with football's best quarterback and offensive mastermind helps.
Rice essentially assumed the typical Travis Kelce role for the Chiefs. Adams can do the same if given the chance, maybe even better.