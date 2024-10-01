Antonio Pierce is either trolling or confirming a Davante Adams trade is inevitable
The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing football for several weeks now, so you know what that means: It's once again time to crank up the Davante Adams Trade Rumor Machine, a tradition unlike any other. With Vegas an uninspiring 2-2 on the young season — and a dysfunctional passing game rendering Adams a highly paid afterthought, even before he missed the Week 4 win over the Browns with a hamstring injury — the whispers around the star wideout's future with the team are growing louder and louder.
This time, though, the call appears to be coming from inside the house. On Wednesday evening, SI's Michael Fabiano said that he wouldn't be surprised if Adams had already played his last snap with the Raiders. Obviously huge news if true, but also the sort of thing we've heard before over the three-time All-Pro's two-plus seasons with the Raiders. What makes this one unique is who appeared to offer an endorsement: Adams' own head coach.
Did Antonio Pierce just confirm an eventual Davante Adams trade?
Sports Illustrated reposted Fabiano's report to Instagram, where it was liked by none other than Antonio Pierce's official account.
Of course, Instagram likes aren't worth their weight in digital ink; it's entirely possible that Pierce was just poking fun, or even that he fell victim to an accidental tap while swiping by. (Been there, brother.) Still, we know that Adams isn't exactly thrilled with the state of affairs in Vegas, and we know that it makes sense for the Raiders to pull the trigger on a trade sooner rather than later — Adams is only getting older and more expensive, and the window is closing to try and recoup even a portion of the draft capital (a first- and second-rounder) that the team gave up to acquire him in the first place. It's not out of the question that Pierce is simply tired of talking about Adams' future, and would rather focus on the players who will be part of Vegas' core in the future.
Whatever the case, this can really only pour gasoline on an already combustible situation. Adams is stuck on a non-contending team that no longer employs the quarterback that lured him to Vegas in the first place, and now he knows that his coach either 1) supports him leaving town or 2) thinks the whole thing is funny (or, alternatively 3) doesn't know how to use IG, an equally chilling possibility). If the Raiders weren't already motivated to move Adams, they sure will be now.