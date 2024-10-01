Davante Adams pours gasoline on Antonio Pierce trade rumors
By Jack Posey
After the Las Vegas Raiders 36-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 3, Raiders' head coach Antonio Pierce boldly said he felt like some of his players made "business decisions" and the Raiders will make "business decisions" of their own.
This left many wondering who could he possibly be talking how soon these "business decisions" be made, and what will they look like. After the team squeaked out a 20-16 win against the Cleveland Browns, Pierce apologized for those comments. The situation appeared to be over.
That was until last night when Antonio Pierce liked a Sports Illustrated post written by Michael Fabiano on Instagram. Pierce has since removed his like on the post. But it was too late, the football world has taken it and run with it. Pierce may have shown his cards regarding Davante Adams.
Davante Adams stokes fires for Raiders trade addressing Antonio Pierce
On Tuesday morning, that fire tripled in size when Adams joined Kay Adams on Up & Adams. Of course, Adams, being the media insider that she is, asked the Raiders star wideout his thoughts on the situation as well as what Pierce said to him.
He played it cool and said, "You know, social media is a beast, a lot of people out there saw it... you know a lot of people [are] reaching out, wondering what's going on."
But the big bombshell from Adams came before that quote when he said, "I haven't heard from him... I don't really know exactly what that's all about."
Could this bit of information from Adams potentially confirm that Pierce and the Raiders could move on from the three-time All-Pro after just two and a half short seasons? Where will he go?
Could we see another attempt at a reunion between him and his college quarterback Derek Carr in New Orleans after it didn't work out in Las Vegas? Or could he reunite with Aaron Rodgers in New York after the eight successful years they shared in Green Bay? I'm not sure, but Davante Adams is a name to watch in the coming weeks.