Derek Carr fuels Davante Adams trade rumors with a surprisingly-open recruiting pitch
By Mark Powell
The New Orleans Saints are one of few trade destinations that would likely interest Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who is set to sit out his second straight game due to injury. Adams has made it clear he wants out of Vegas, especially once he heard his name circulating in rumors via the media.
The Raiders don't have an answer at quarterback, and Adams has connections to two contending QBs in Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers. While the Jets are favored to land Adams thanks to his extensive history with Rodgers, the Saints should not be discounted. Back when the Packers dealt Adams to the Raiders, Carr was a primary reason why the star wide receiver was fine with such a deal. The Carr-to-Adams connection dates back to Fresno State.
When asked about a reunion with Adams, Carr didn't shy away from trade rumors. He's not alone in preferring an upgrade to his receiving corps.
Derek Carr doesn't hide from Davante Adams reunion on Saints
"I think all 32 quarterbacks would love to play with Davante. We would welcome that," Carr said Thursday. "I don't know if I can get in trouble for saying that. I just think everyone kind of knows that ... I think everyone would love to play with Tay. I would obviously welcome playing with him again if that ever worked out in our careers."
In other words, yes, Carr would welcome the chance to play with Adams once again. The Saints like the receivers on their roster, don't get me wrong. Dennis Allen was imperative about that when asked about Adams himself.
"I think we've got some good young players that I feel really good about, and I think they're taking a step up," Allen said. "I thought both Chris and Shaheed did some good things in the game the other day against Atlanta. I like our receivers. I like our team. If there's ever an opportunity that we feel like makes sense to help our team, we're going to try to help our team. But I like our receiver room."
However, Adams is a true No. 1 wideout in his prime. Chris Olave is quickly developing into that kind of player, but Adams is productive enough right now to lead the Saints on a playoff run, assuming Carr can play up to his potential.
Carr was able to find Adams the ball plenty in Vegas. While the Raiders didn't make the playoffs, the Saints have a more well-rounded roster and play in a weaker division in the NFC South.