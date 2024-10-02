Ranking Davante Adams' potential trade destinations based on fit
Davante Adams isn't a lock to get traded by the NFL's trade deadline, but he sure does feel likely to go. Not only are the Las Vegas Raiders possible sellers with an underwhelming situation, but Adams himself asked for a trade.
Any team would benefit exponentially by acquiring a player of Adams' ability. He might not be the best receiver right now in the NFL (as he was with Aaron Rodgers), but he's still a high-end option whom any quarterback would love to throw to.
While any team should want him, only one can get him. Three teams in particular have been linked to the star wideout, but one in particular is the best fit for him.
3. New Orleans Sains
Would Davante Adams' presence lead the Saints to much team success? For the first two weeks of the season, the New Orleans Saints looked like the most potent offense in the sport, averaging more than 45 points in their two blowout wins. Things have slowed down exponentially in the two weeks since, with New Orleans averaging just 18 points per game.
Chris Olave is the team's No. 1 receiver—and an underrated one at that. Rashid Shaheed has gotten off to a tremendous start, racking up at least 73 yards in three of their first four games. Alvin Kamara has had a resurgent start to the year, leading the NFL with five rushing touchdowns and even catching one in the air.
Adams would add another dynamic weapon to an offense that has proven it can be dangerous, but the question has to be asked: Are they legit? Is the addition of Adams enough to make them a playoff team, or one to make any sort of damage in January? It's one worth exploring for sure, but with Derek Carr under center, there's reason to have some doubts.
2. New York Jets
There are only so many mouths to feed on the Jets. Ever since the New York Jets got Aaron Rodgers, NFL fans have been wondering when they'd pair him with Adams, and for good reason. Rodgers and Adams have tremendous chemistry and can prove to be dangerous. The question has to be asked, though: How much is too much in New York?
If Adams is OK with accepting a large reduction in targets, then sure, the Jets might be the best scenario. They're certainly a team capable of winning the Super Bowl when they're right, and adding Adams only raises their ceiling.
The problem with the Jets is that they already have so much talent. Rodgers hasn't quite found the chemistry with Garrett Wilson yet, but Wilson is an elite No. 1 receiver. Mike Williams was brought in to be a deep threat for Rodgers, and he has seen more involvement in the offense every week that passes by. Allen Lazard has woken up in a big way with Rodgers throwing him the football and already has three touchdowns.
This doesn't even mention the two-headed monster in the backfield consisting of Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Do the Jets have enough targets for Adams? Possibly. If they do, go get him. If not, there might be better fits out there.
1. Pittsburgh Steelers
The team with the best record among the potential Adams fits is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who despite losing their last game, are 3-1 on the year. This feels like a match made in heaven for Davante Adams. Justin Fields looks revitalized in a new situation, and adding a receiver of Adams' caliber could kickstart what has been a subpar offense overall thus far.
The reason that the offense has been subpar has a lot to do with the weapons Fields has to target. George Pickens is good, but he cannot do it alone. Pat Freiermuth is nowhere near a No. 2 weapon, yet that's how he's treated in this offense. The second-best receiver has been Calvin Austin III, which is far from ideal.
The Steelers were interested in acquiring Brandon Aiyuk, a player in search of a new contract and who'd cost more in a trade, so there's no reason to believe that they wouldn't be interested in Adams.
In Pittsburgh, he'd be the No. 1 target on a team capable of doing big things in the postseason. The defense is exceptional, and arguably the best in the NFL. If Adams can help get their offense on track, they'd be a team nobody would want to face.