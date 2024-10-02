Grade the trade: This Raiders-Jets trade would solve everyone’s problem
By Austen Bundy
The New York Jets had high expectations this season with the return of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers but a 2-2 start has hampered what was supposed to be a clear run to the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders are also 2-2 but are very much not contenders with the roster it currently boasts. Especially when its top receiver, Davante Adams, has informed the team he wants out via trade.
There's still a lot of football left to be played but both teams can fill massive holes by obliging Adams' request.
NFL Trade Grade: Hypothetical Jets-Raiders trade helps both teams this season
Tuesday, The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov had an intriguing proposal involving Adams and a troublesome defender for New York that hasn't even seen the field yet this season.
Per Meirov, the Jets would send linebacker Haason Reddick to Las Vegas with Adams coming the other way to the Big Apple and reuniting with his former Green Bay Packers' teammate Rodgers.
Of course, there would be some pick swaps involved but those are variable details that will matter little in the context of just this season alone.
Jets trade grade: A-
New York has an solid receiver room featuring the likes of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mike Williams but could you imagine the double-threat a duo like Adams and Wilson would offer lining up on opposite ends of the line of scrimmage?
Defenses already struggle to contain Wilson for a full 60 minutes but preparing a double-team strategy is simple enough. With Adams also needing protection, that's one less defensive back dedicated to Wilson or Lazard who could create so many more opportunities for Rodgers to slice and dice secondaries.
Not to mention, the excellent chemistry Adams and Rodgers have together would help potentially ease any disquieting the latter may have with Jets management. Who wouldn't want to see this connection again?
Raiders trade grade: B
Acquiescing to Adams' trade request sooner rather than later would avoid unnecessary drama in Sin City and lead to acquiring a valuable asset in return. Now, while Reddick doesn't improve any of the offensive problems this season, he would be a gigantic investment on the defense to aid star defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Just like Adams would hit New York in its check book by having to restructure his contract upon arrival, Vegas will have to deal with Reddick's demands - the same that drove Philadelphia to move on from him in the first place.
However, I feel like Vegas owner Mark Davis would be more willing to shell out the cash to a player with such attitude as Reddick. I'm sure he would salivate at the idea of making offensive lines tremble at the sight of Crosby up front with Reddick charging in behind him.
Oh, and those picks probably swapped in the deal? Those will go toward fixing the offensive problems, an issue worth delaying to next year especially if there are plans to move on from current starting quarterback Gardner Minshew.