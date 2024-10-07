3 bold predictions for the Washington Capitals' 2024-25 NHL season
By Austen Bundy
It's October and we all know what that means - hockey is back! Now that the preseason is wrapped up and teams have finalized their 23-man rosters, it's time to examine how the season will play out.
Particularly, let's take a closer look at the Washington Capitals and their campaign to return to the playoffs and prove last year's appearance (and subsequent sweep by the New York Rangers) was not a fluke.
Here are three bold predictions for Washington and how its 2024-25 season will play out.
3 bold predictions for the Capitals for the 2024-25 season
3. Washington will make the playoffs again - and win a series
The Capitals clinched a 2023-24 playoff spot in the wackiest fashion but they still earned it (despite what some cranky Detroit Red Wings fans may say).
But with a rotation of mediocre players, Washington was promptly swept by the top-seeded New York Rangers in the first round.
Now, with a hugely revamped roster - including additions like Pierre-Luc Dubois, Andrew Mangiapane, Brandon Duhaime, Jakob Chychrun and Matt Roy - this won't be the same old Caps.
The offense will surely spike from its dismal 2.63 goals per game (27th league-wide) and 9.9 shooting percentage (17th league-wide). And the defense should bounce back from its 3.07 goals allowed per game, especially with Charlie Lindgren and newcomer Logan Thompson partnering in net.
That should all translate to more standings points (.555 points percentage in 2023) and likely a higher seed in the playoffs. Barring injuries, Washington looks like a team that could make some noise in the early rounds of the postseason and I think they have what it takes to win at least one series.
2. Alex Ovechkin will break Wayne Gretzky's career goals record
Speaking of better offense, Alex Ovechkin got off to a rough start in 2023 - five goals in 21 games, a 19 goal season pace. But he eventually found his stride and finished the year with 41 goals, even with a struggling supporting cast on offense.
Now, with higher-caliber players for opposing defenses to keep track of, Ovechkin looks to have a bigger opening to take advantage of in 2024-25. He finished the year last season on a 0.56 goals per game pace and that was just after the All-Star Break.
If you do the math - he has a career 12.9 shooting percentage and averages 331 shots on goal per season - he's going to score 42 goals this year, which is just enough to pass Wayne Gretzky for the all-time lead.
If anyone's ever had the pleasure of watching Ovechkin during a season where he can hit a major career milestone, you'll have noticed that whenever he gets remotely close to the achievement he steps his game up to whole other level. I think come March we'll be all be on Ovi-watch.
1. There will be more than two 60 point scorers on the roster
As I mentioned before, Washington has a new-look offense after a busy offseason. We all know that if healthy, Ovechkin will hit the 60-point mark easily but last season he and centerman Dylan Strome were the only two on the team to tally at least that much (65 and 67 points respectively).
With the new arrivals, Ovechkin and Strome will have some serious backup in the top-six forwards group and on the defense as well. Here's where each of the newbies finished last season on their respective former teams:
- Jakob Chychrun (Ottawa Senators) - 41 points (14 points, 27 assists)
- Andrew Mangiapane (Calgary Flames) - 40 points (14 goals, 26 assists)
- Pierre-Luc Dubois (Los Angeles Kings) - 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists)
- Matt Roy (Los Angeles Kings) - 25 points (5 goals, 20 assists)
- Taylor Raddysh (Chicago Blackhawks) - 14 points (5 goals, 9 assists)
- Brandon Duhaime (Minnesota Wild/Colorado Avalanche) - 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists)
Granted none hit 60 points last year but that was limited to their role in their previous squad's system. In Washington, they will feature a lot heavier and I expect those totals to rise.
Players like Tom Wilson (35 points) and John Carlson (52 points) also had down years in 2023-24 and this new mix of offensive prowess should add to their point tallying abilities as well.
It's going to be fun year in Washington. There may be some growing pains to start but I believe they'll be one of the top squads in the Eastern Conference by season's end.