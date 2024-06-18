3 Boston Celtics who won't be back to help defend their title
By Ian Levy
The Boston Celtics were a juggernaut in the regular season and, despite some close games here and there, rolled right through the competition in the playoffs. They dropped just two games in the first three rounds, advancing past the Heat, Cavaliers and Pacers, before making short work of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.
Boston's formula for success included both elite talent (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum) and high-level role players like Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and more. They are also a franchise that knows the value of incremental upgrades, losing in the 2022 Finals and then adding Porzingis and Holiday to help get them over the top this year.
Boston's roster is loaded but they'll again be looking for ways to upgrade at the margins and that could, unfortunately, mean these three Celtics are playing elsewhere next season.
3. Neemias Queta
Neemias Queta got a ring but might not get a roster spot for next season. The 25-year-old big man started the season on a two-way contract which was converted to a standard contract in April. The Celtics hold a relatively inexpensive team option for him for next season but he's far from guaranteed to return.
Queta is a big who can finish in the paint, block shots and have an impact on the glass. But despite his gaudy shot-blocking numbers — 3.1 per 100 possessions — he's not starting caliber as an interior defensive anchor. Fouls are the biggest reason why and across nearly 500 NBA minutes he's averaged 7.6 fouls per 100 possessions.
He played just 28 games in the regular season and eight garbage-time minutes in the postseason. He could eventually find his way back to Boston but the Celtics are likely to explore other options first.
2. Xavier Tillman
Tillman was a sneaky great addition by the Celtics, acquired before the deadline for Lamar Stevens and a pair of second-round picks. He played just 20 regular season games over the rest of the season but was ready when called upon in the playoffs — including a key 11-minute effort in Game 3 of the Finals when he helped fill in for Kristaps Porzingis, hitting a 3-pointer, grabbing 4 rebounds and blocking 2 shots,
The Celtics might have to do some serious tinkering with their frontcourt this offseason — Porzingis' injuries are a concern, retirement is a possibility for Al Horford and all three of the players on this list are bigs. Tillman may be someone they want to bring back but he's also 26 and, as an unrestricted free agent, might be interested in finding a team where he can play more minutes and fill a bigger role than the Celtics could likely offer him.
1. Luke Kornet
Kornet has become a fan favorite over the past two-plus seasons in Boston and is a holdover from the 2022 team that lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. He's a legit 7-footer who can at least threaten the defense from beyond the arc and has overcome athletic limitations to become a decent defender with strategies like the Kornet Kontest.
He'll also be 29 next season and an unrestricted free agent. He's never going to land an enormous contract but his next deal could be a chance to get a decent raise over the league minimum and perhaps a multi-year guarantee for some job security. He's filled in capably as a back-up for Horford and Porzingis but it's not clear the Celtics will want to commit to keeping him in that role long-term.
The Celtics ultimately need size and they may not end up parting with all three of these big men. But they'll also give a good hard look at free agents like Goga Bitadze, Mo Bamba, Dario Saric, Bol Bol and others who would come with more upside or versatility at a similar cost.