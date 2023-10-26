3 Braves free agents who will leave, 2 who will return in 2024
The Atlanta Braves have plenty of tough decisions to make this offseason, and Alex Anthopoulos knows it.
By Mark Powell
Braves free agent who will leave: Charlie Culberson
This one isn't necessarily a shocker, but Charlie Culberson emerged as a fan favorite this season despite barely appearing in a game until late summer. Culberson was designated for assignment on several occasions, and even elected free agency once. In August, he agreed to an assignment in Gwinnett, and basically served as an emergency platoon player if the Braves needed him late in the year or in the postseason. That time never came, and Culberson is now expendable and a free agent.
FanSided's John Buhler explained Braves Country's affinity to Culberson in July, when he had his best moment of the season -- a hit in his first at-bat since 2019:
"We always pull for the hometown hero, but everyone’s journey is different. Culberson is never going to be an All-Star, and he’s probably only going to play for the Braves a few more times this season. He’s not Stockbridge native Michael Harris II or Lilburn native Matt Olson, but damn, he is one of us! Culberson is Braves Country, even when he is not even playing for his hometown team," Buhler wrote.
Culberson's latest go-around with the Braves didn't provide a ton of value, but he will be missed in the clubhouse.