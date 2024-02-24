3 position battles that will define Atlanta Braves spring training, and who will win
A few position battles will help shape the Atlanta Braves coming out of spring training in a bit.
By John Buhler
The Atlanta Braves don't have many holes as their roster is currently constructed. They have won the NL East each of the last six years, but only have one World Series Championship to show for it. After bowing out to the hated Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS in the last two postseasons, something has to change. A slight tweak or two may be what gets Atlanta back over the top and into title contention.
The Braves have one of the deepest rosters in the game. It is a chore to navigate for an opposing pitching staff. They can run, throw and defend. As for the starting rotation, it has gotten even better with the addition of Chris Sale in a trade with the Boston Red Sox. When it comes to the bullpen, it is probably the team's weakest link, but their bullpen is better than most teams will the go up against.
So what we are going to do today is to take a look at three key position battles that will be brewing down in North Port, Florida. Only a handful of roster spots are up for grabs. Not to say that complacency will be running amok in spring training, but it will have to be iron sharpening iron down in Florida for the Braves, alright. The best man will win each position battle of note to make the roster.
Here are the three position battles worth monitoring when it comes to the Braves in spring training.
3. What two pitchers will round out the Atlanta Braves' bullpen?
Right now, the number of guys to make the Braves bullpen is about eight. Where things stand, it is safe to say that six of the eight spots are already locked up. Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Joe Jimenez, Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson are making the team. The same goes for Reynaldo Lopez who will either be the long-arm guy or potentially even the No. 5 starting pitcher in the Braves deep rotation.
That leaves us with roughly five or six guys competing for two spots. Assuming Dylan Lee and Tyler Matzek are healthy, they should get the nod because of their southpawed natures and big-game pitching experiences with the Braves. Other candidates for the final two spots include Ken Giles, Daysbel Hernandez, Ray Kerr and Jackson Stephens. These four could take one of the last two spots.
Braves Country is probably more familiar with Hernandez and definitely Stephens over Giles and Kerr. It really depends on how Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker want to build this roster. If Lopez goes to the starting rotation, that probably gives Stephens his best shot of making the team, unless AJ Smith-Shawver is going to be the new long-arm guy. It really depends on who is the healthiest now.
To me, it is hard to see Matzek not making the roster, if healthy. The same principle applies to Lee.
Winners: Tyler Matzek and Dylan Lee