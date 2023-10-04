3 Brewers most to blame for Game 1 loss to Diamondbacks
Unfortunately, the Brewers didn't meet expectations in game one of the NL Wild Card series against the Diamondbacks and are now one game away from elimination.
The Milwaukee Brewers fell short of expectations and fell short in a tight game versus the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card. They performed quite well overall, but not well enough to get a win at home to open the best-of-three series.
It’s currently unknown who the Brewers starter will be for Game 2 on Wednesday, but the Diamondbacks will be using ace pitcher Zac Gallen. The starter for the Brewers was supposed to be Brandon Woodruff, but he isn’t healthy and won’t pitch in the Wild Card.
The Brewers were the better team, but they failed to score more runs despite having more runners on base than the Diamondbacks. Leaving this many runners on base is the main factor in their loss. Having said that, though, these three Brewers deserve the most blame for the loss.
Brewers to blame for Game 1 loss, No. 3: Devin Williams
In a close game, the Brewers decided to put in Devin Williams with a one-run difference, but he collapsed and couldn't give the club a clean ninth inning. Overall, he didn’t look good compared to his stellar overall regular-season performance.
He was tasked with getting three outs while the team trailed 4-3, but was only able to get two before getting replaced by Bryse Wilson. Williams was unable to find the zone, giving up three walks and two hits, ultimately conceding two earned runs.
In such a close game, Williams' inability to close up the top of the ninth inning might have cost them the game, as coming back from one run down is a far easier task than the eventual three-run deficit that they entered the bottom of the ninth facing.
Williams luckily might be able to pitch on Wednesday if there is a save opportunity. However, that is if they could even make it that far with the dilapidated bullpen, which used eight pitchers in just nine innings.
One could argue that you can’t blame Williams because he should never have been put in a non-save opportunity. They should have originally used Bryse Wilson instead of ever attempting to use Williams. That doesn't erase the closer's poor showing, though.