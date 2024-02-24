3 Buffalo Bills players whose futures will be decided before the NFL Draft
The Buffalo Bills are coming off an up-and-down season where they finished with a chance to end the eventual Super Bowl winner's season. After yet another disappointment, there are some big decisions to make now.
By Nick Villano
2. Dawson Knox, TE
Another player who might be a cap casualty, Dawson Knox had a less-than-stellar season in 2023. In 13 games, Knox had 186 yards. That's a career low. This was an incredible disappointment, as Knox was still supposed to have a big role in this offense.
The Bills drafted Dalton Kincaid in the first round of the NFL Draft last season. Obviously, they felt they needed an upgrade at tight end. He finished the season with 673 yards, which would have been Knox's career high. It's clear the Bills have something good in Kincaid, and Knox is an entity they no longer need.
The Bills gave Knox a pretty ridiculous contract, and he's not going to save them much money if they cut him. A trade, however, could save them as much as $10 million. We're not sure who's trading for that contract, but maybe the Bills can add something to the deal to make it work.
This team needs to make the money work wherever they can, and Knox just isn't a fit in this offense anymore. The Bills should find a way out of this deal, but we won't know more until the draft.