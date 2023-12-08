3 Cardinals who won't be back despite surviving the MLB Winter Meetings
The St. Louis Cardinals made moves early in the offseason, but were quiet at the Winter Meetings. Here are three players who won't be back in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
Despite being very busy to start the offseason, the St. Louis Cardinals were relatively quiet during the Winter Meetings period. Their starting rotation is more than likely set, and now they'll turn their attention to the bullpen.
The Cardinals could accomplish their goals of adding two relievers either via trade or the free agent market. Just a few relief additions could get them back into postseason contention.
But one shouldn't consider the Cardinals finished this offseason. There is a lot of time left, and a lot of work still to be done.
Here are three Cardinals that won't be back despite surviving the Winter Meetings.
1. Tyler O'Neill
At the onset of the Winter Meetings, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak made abundantly clear that the team is shopping outfielder Tyler O'Neill, even going as far as to say that there are teams interested in trading for him.
Mozeliak also stated that Dylan Carlson is likely to be the team's fourth outfielder. This means that O'Neill's days in St. Louis are numbered and that he is essentially the odd man out.
O'Neill has plenty of potential and talent, but has been unable to remain healthy. The speedy outfielder and former Gold Glover hit the injured list three times in 2022 and twice more in 2023.
Whichever team trades for O'Neill will be taking on a significant risk given his injury history. But even with him still on the Cardinals roster after the Winter Meetings, it is highly unlikely that he will be with the team in 2024.
The two-time Gold Glover also found himself at the center of a public spat early in the season when manager Oli Marmol called him out for a supposed lack of effort after being thrown out at the plate in a game against the Atlanta Braves.