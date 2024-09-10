3 CFB QBs in danger of losing their starting jobs and who will replace them
By John Buhler
We are only entering Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, but we have seen enough. These three teams need need to make a change at quarterback yesterday. Offensive ineptitude is not going to cut it for these three Power Two teams any longer. Because of bad quarterback play, they all find themselves at 1-1 on the season. It could get worse before it gets better for any of these programs.
The shame in it all is there is somebody worthy of more playing time behind their starter right now. Whether it be inexperience, transferring over or questionable downfield accuracy, the better player is currently riding pine. It has to be frustrating, I know, but then again, I don't coach these teams, and neither do you. All I know is I have not liked the product I have seen on the field for these three teams.
So what I am going to do today is to take a look at three teams I feel that need to make a change at starting quarterback before it is too late. Admittedly, none of these teams are going to sniff the expanded College Football Playoff, but you don't want to let your season get away from you before the leaves of many deciduous trees start to fall to the ground. Maybe a big change can save them?
Let's start with what should have been an easy fix from the very start. Why was this guy not starting?
3. Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren
This is unacceptable, I'm sorry. I feel like I am watching some Wilton Speight nonsense out there whenever Davis Warren takes the field for Michigan. He may have done enough in spring practice and during fall camp to win the job over Alex Orji, but I don't see it, and you probably don't either. At least with Orji, I know he can run the ball. Throwing the ball, not so much, but just run the football, dammit...
Given that Sherrone Moore is a former guard and an offensive coordinator, he needs to assert dominance on the sidelines of the team he leads. I keep waiting for him to claim what is rightfully his. This is not Jim Harbaugh's team anymore. It belongs to Moore ... for now. I don't think this is the Big Ten version of Zach Arnett's promotion from within at Mississippi State, but Michigan is not of quality.
Michigan needs to win with defense, ball control and an ultra-aggressive rushing attack with Orji.
Michigan quarterback replacement for Davis Warren: Alex Orji
2. Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff
You could see this coming from a mile away. Brock Vandagriff might be able to blow you away in gym shorts and a t-shirt, but he has no touch on his football. He may have been a five-star coming out of high school, but he played for his father's team just outside of Athens at the lowest level of high school football. It shows up every day and twice on Saturday. He got benched vs. South Carolina.
Vandagriff transferring to Kentucky after three seasons at Georgia was a choice, as was letting this home game vs. the Gamecocks get out of hand. He may have come to Lexington to play for Liam Coen, but he left to take over for Dave Canales as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator. I like Bush Hamdan, but again, he has no loyalty to Vandagriff. I would start Gavin Wimsatt over him.
At least with Wimsatt, I say him quarterback a team playing winning football when he was at Rutgers.
Kentucky quarterback replacement for Brock Vandagriff: Gavin Wimsatt
1. Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz
I will have what Billy Napier is having. I don't get it. How can he look at his team and think Graham Mertz needs to keep starting games for the Florida Gators when you have DJ Lagway sitting on the bench. Napier has arguably the hottest seat in all of college football, but he seems to be as careless as a whisper that the late, great George Michael once sang about. Wake me up before you go, bro!
When it comes to quarterback evaluation at the college or pro levels, I subscribe to the philosophy of late United States General Norman Schwarzkopf. You need to fail fast. We need to know if the current situation is going to work or not. If it does, great. But if not, then we need to know for sure before we implement our next plan of attack. Lagway is the future for this Florida team that is in a dark place.
We don't need to see a buffoon implement a platoon. We have seen enough of Mertz, and it hurts!
Florida quarterback replacement for Graham Mertz: DJ Lagway