3 Chicago Bears to blame for ruining Justin Fields career
Justin Fields was sacked on a three-man rush Sunday afternoon, and he injured his hand in the process. It's starting to feel like he can't catch a break.
1. Ryan Poles and Bears' front office
Bears GM Ryan Poles and the front office are, of course, the primary culprits. At the end of the day, the Bears front office deserves to take heat on several fronts. Was Fields the right pick? If he was, why not invest more substantially in the O-line and the receiving corps? The few times Chicago has invested in those areas, it has backfired in a major way. What's up with that?
The Bears infamously traded out of the No. 1 pick, then the No. 9 pick, to select Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright at No. 10 overall in April's NFL Draft. On the surface, that's an investment in Fields' pass protection. The only problem is that the difference is barely felt and the Bears passed up on either better QBs or a serious defensive upgrade to invest in a broken offensive line.
Chicago traded out of the No. 1 pick, in part, to acquire D.J. Moore. He's a talented WR who has been chronically under-utilized in the Bears' offense (blame which reflects back to Eberflus and O.C. Luke John Getsy). Last season, Chicago burned a second-round pick on Chase Claypool, who caught fewer than half his targets as a Bear before pitching a fit and getting traded for pennies on the dollar.
The Bears have either not tried hard enough to build around Fields or failed miserably in every attempt to bolster the roster around the Ohio State product. Fields can only do so much with a constant stream of pressure in the pocket and a mismatched collection of playmakers in a poorly designed system.