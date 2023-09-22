3 Chiefs who could break into bigger roles with supercharged Week 3 performance
A 1-1 start for the Chiefs gives plenty of opportunity for fringe starters to prove they deserve the call-up to the starting 11 on either side of the ball.
By Josh Wilson
Nick Allegretti or Lucas Niang could take Jawaan Taylor's snaps
Jawaan Taylor got away with a liberal interpretation of the rulebook in Week 1, but may have shot himself in the foot by drawing too much attention to himself with his attempt to get a legal(?) advantage.
Now, the tendencies he's gotten used to at the line of scrimmage are being flagged and he's clearly off his rhythm.
Taylor has an abysmal 46.6 Pro Football Focus grade this year after a 58.7 in 2022 and 60.4 in 2021. He has the most penalties by flag count and penalty yardage of any player in the NFL. While he hasn't allowed a sack, his missteps have clearly created a problem for the Chiefs, and if he can't clean up his play, there will be more pressure on Mahomes and Co. to make magic out of third-and-long situations.
If he struggles, Lucas Niang could see his first snaps of the year at right tackle, or Nick Allegretti could slide over from right guard.
Niang's ascension to a starting role feels like the much longer shot at this stage after a disappointing tumble from what fans hoped he would become. A Covid opt-out and injury set him back and nearly had him missing the team this training camp.
Now, the right opportunity may come up for him to finally make his mark if he's stayed ready.
Allegretti, who became a famous father when his wife gave birth to twins just before the Super Bowl win last season, has graded a 60.0 in very limited snaps so far this season. The year before, in 286 offensive snaps he received a 52.4.
When one player struggles, another gets an opportunity. If the Chiefs need to take Taylor out, someone will get a shot to prove they deserve a starting role.