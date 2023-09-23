3 Clemson Tigers most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Florida State
The Clemson Tigers reign in the ACC may be over after the loss to Florida State. Blame has to land somewhere.
Clemson made a habit of beating Florida State. They'd done it seven times in a row going into Saturday's matchup.
But times have changed. The Seminoles pulled off a 31-24 overtime victory, leaving the Tigers to wonder what went wrong.
First things first, there's no universe in which kicker Jonathan Wietz deserves blame. He missed the potentially game-winning kick, yes. But he was also retired from football until Clemson called him up this week. Putting him in that spot was the mistake.
So who does deserve blame for the loss? Let's have a look.
Clemson Tigers to blame for loss to FSU: QB Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik was 13-of-18 for 190 yards and a touchdown in the first half. In the second, he was 12-of-20 for just 93 yards. His fumble handed FSU seven points. In overtime, he was 1-of-2 for zero yards.
Clemson was undoubtedly spoiled by a quarterback of Trevor Lawrence's stature. The QB play since he left has left plenty to be desired, especially in the most critical moments.
Klubnik simply needed to make a play. Whether it was before the end of regulation or in overtime, he needed to make a play to win the game for Clemson. He didn't.
But let's also be fair to Klubnik, because the adults in the room weren't exactly setting him up for success...