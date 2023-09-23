College Kickers: Clemson blows Florida State upset with missed chip-shot FG
By Scott Rogust
The Clemson Tigers lost their first game of the season against Duke but have won their following two games. In Week 4, they had the chance to upset the No. 4 ranked Florida State Seminoles and send them down the AP Top 25 rankings. Clemson gave Florida State a fight and looked to be in position to win their eighth consecutive head-to-head matchup.
With under two minutes left in regulation, the Tigers had the chance to kick the game-winning field goal on a chip shot. Jonathan Weitz, a graduate student who was a backup on the team for the past four years, received a call from head coach Dabo Swinney to kick for the team against Florida State. Weitz had made his first field goal and all three extra-point attempts.
Weitz lined up for the 29-yard field goal attempt with his parents and family watching inside the stadium. The kick went up and wide left.
Clemson's Jonathan Weitz misses a potential game-winning field goal vs. Florida State
What a story that could have been if Weitz had made it. Unfortunately, the kick was no good, and fans inside Memorial Stadium could not believe it.
On the call, ESPN and former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy said, "It would've been a Hollywood ending," and Sean McDonough responded, "Well, the writers are on strike."
Florida State got the ball back at their 20-yard line, looking to get into field goal range at minimum. Despite a 25-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Travis to wide receiver Johnny Wilson, the Seminoles turned the ball over on downs. And even though Clemson crossed the 50-yard line on an 18-yard run by Will Shipley, the Tigers conceded and went to overtime.
The Seminoles would strike first with a 24-yard pass from Travis to star receiver Keon Coleman for the touchdown. With the Seminoles up 31-24, the Tigers had to tie things up or lose the game. But on third and one, Clemson called a screen that resulted in no gain. Then, on fourth-and-one, quarterback Cade Klubnik's pass intended for Beaux Collins fell incomplete, clinching the win for Florida State.
Clemson now falls to 2-2 on the season and is 0-2 against ACC opponents. As for Florida State, their College Football Playoff chances remain high as they improve to 4-0 on the season.