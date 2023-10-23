3 coach replacements for the Dallas Mavericks if (when) they fire Jason Kidd
Jason Kidd's coaching abilities may not measure up to those of his NBA counterparts — could a stack of four eggs, a large language model, or Red Bull's animation team do a better job?
1. An iPad and the animators from the Red Bull commercials
What if instead of planning a play for after a timeout, we watch a quick animation of a dog on a skateboard? Neat, right? It’s one of those things where the inspirational message more than makes up for the lack of tactics.
But that’s thinking small time. That commercial already exists. I'm thinking every break in the action means a brand new Red Bull commercial-style animation for the players to enjoy.
How nice would that be? You go out there for your stint. You play hard, maybe you score some points, maybe you're winning, maybe you're losing, all I know is you did your best. Oh, there's the whistle. I wonder what coach "drew up" for us this time. Oh look, it's a squirrel in a rider lawnmower. Ha. Nice one coach. I'm going to play so much harder now.
Or maybe you're on the bench, and while you're paying attention and cheering on the team, you're also storyboarding some ideas with the coaching staff. Leiland's squirrel idea killed it. But we have something super top-secret planned at halftime with a special appearance by Jason Sudeikis. I can't wait. The boys are going to love this.
Compare that to the Jason Kidd experience. I don't have much of a vibe with his personality, but I feel like his head would be annoying to be around. There's something about it. The way that it's shaved, maybe. It's just wrong. I know I'm not the only person who feels this way. Would you rather be around that or an entire creative enterprise and maybe some screen time if you’re good?