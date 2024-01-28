3 Cowboys impending free agents who need to be brought back
Here are three players the Cowboys need to keep around in free agency this year.
After the Dallas Cowboys horrible loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs, it's back to the drawing board for Jerry Jones and Co. Dak Prescott's future hangs in the balance, but the star quarterback is far from the biggest problem in Dallas, with Dan Quinn's defense looking the most culpable at the end of the campaign.
As the Cowboys retool their squad for another run at the ever-elusive Super Bowl, here are three players the franchise should keep around for 2024 in order to make one more push at a ring with Prescott throwing darts from behind center.
Tyron Smith is a free agent the Cowboys should retain
Aside from his age, 34, there is nothing to dock about Tyron Smith at the left tackle position. He remains one of the benchmark players at arguably the most talent-scarce position in the NFL and certainly one of the most important. Regardless of what the Cowboys choose to do with Dak Prescott at quarterback, they need to build a strong offensive line, and not keeping Smith would give Dallas two weaknesses at tackle to consider filling this offseason.
Smith's contract could be voided in the spring, but the Cowboys need to keep the elite pass protector and hard-nosed run blocker around. The blindside is the most important investment for Prescott, and the Cowboys aren't going to find any upgrades on Smith this offseason.