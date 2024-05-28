3 Cubs who won't survive the trade deadline if losing streak becomes a theme
The Chicago Cubs got off to a terrific start to the 2024 season, setting them up as prime candidates to be buyers at the trade deadline.
But after beginning the season 24-17, they have entered a tailspin. They've dropped four consecutive series' and have a 3-10 record over their last 13 games. This has dropped them to 27-27 on the season and 4.5 games back in the NL Central.
They need to make some moves if this losing trend becomes a theme. Whether these moves are designating certain players for assignment in order to replace them with better talent or it's trading talent away to acquire prospects. The players in contract years aren't safe at the deadline this year. At least a few of them aren't.
1. The Cubs need to DFA Kyle Hendricks sooner rather than later
Kyle Hendricks' time as a Chicago Cub is coming to a close. To put it bluntly, he's been horrible this year. The veteran holds an ERA over 10.00, a WHIP over 2.00 and a H/9 closing in on 15. They're the kinds of numbers you would expect if you threw a position player on the mound.
There's no room for Hendricks in the Cubs rotation or in their bullpen. I understand the sentimental value of keeping Hendricks because of all that he's brought to the franchise over the years, but his time is up. His contract is up at the end of the season and Chicago likely won't look to bring him back after this contract anyway.
They need to cut ties with him soon. Any pitcher in the minors could produce at or above the level that Hendricks is. Baseball is a business and Kyle Hendricks isn't best for business in Chicago anymore.
2. Yan Gomes needs to be DFA'd in the near future
Often times, the catching position is looked at as a defensive first position. That's okay. Defense at this spot is incredibly important. This doesn't mean that a catcher can be nonexistent on offense. That's exactly what Yan Gomes has been this year, as he's split time as Chicago's backstop.
Gomes, 36, is slashing .167/.176/.264, good for an OPS+ of 24 on the year. He rarely gets on base, he doesn't produce power at the plate and frankly, he's a liability in the lineup at this point. His contract is up at the conclusion of the season and there's no chance that Chicago wants to return this kind of production to their team next year. The best option is to get rid of him now and make a move for a catcher with some shot of producing offensively.
3. Yency Almonte could be traded if the Cubs' struggles continue
Yency Almonte is a bit of a different scenario than Gomes and Hendricks, listed above. Almonte still has the capability to provide for a big league team at this point in his career. He's producing well for the Cubs, when healthy.
The other two players on this list need to be removed from the roster, regardless of if Chicago wins or loses. Almonte will only be moved if Chicago continues to lose and falls out of playoff contention.
The righty has two years of team control left and could be a very valuable piece for the Cubs to move, if they become sellers. Heavy emphasis on the "if." Almonte would certainly garner a ton of attention in this case. As of now, the Cubs would look to turn back to their winning ways, but they could still enter a mini rebuild, including moving Almonte, if this losing streak becomes a trend.