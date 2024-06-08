3 Dallas Mavericks most to blame for embarrassing NBA Finals Game 1 loss
After getting blown out in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals series against the Boston Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks have plenty of blame to go around. Whenever a result in that big of a moment is as one-sided as this one was, that's always going to be the case.
As the franchise gets ready for what they hope to be a bounce-back victory in Game 2 on Sunday, it's worth looking at the three Mavericks who deserve the lion's share of the blame for the embarrassing Game 1 loss...
...and in turn, three players who will need to be much better throughout the rest of the NBA Finals if Dallas wants to have a chance.
3. Derrick Lively II
Even though Derrick Lively II is a rookie and shouldn't be held to such high standards, the Mavericks were unable to guard Kristaps Porzingis in Game 1 of this series. Lively, who had a good chunk of the assignments against Porzingis, didn't do well against the star as the Celtics big went for 20 points on 61% shooting.
Lively needs to be substantially better on the defensive end if the Mavericks want to win this series. Yes, this is a lot to ask for from a first-year player on this stage. Still, the Mavericks will likely be in extreme trouble if Daniel Gafford or Lively is unable to guard Porzingis in this series.
2. Derrick Jones Jr.
Even though Derrick Jones Jr. hasn't been great for the Mavericks this postseason, the veteran had a pretty bad Game 1 even by those standards. Jones shot a meager 22% from the floor in this matchup and can't continue that if Dallas wants a chance to win this series. The franchise also needs Jones to play a lot better on the defensive end of the floor.
The wing played horribly on the defensive end, which simply can't happen to find success against this Boston lineup. Guarding either elite Celtics wing in Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown can be a tough job but the Mavericks will need Jones to be more of a positive factor in those opportunities to have any chance of coming back in the Finals.
1. Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving, whose pick-and-roll play was a big reason analysts were picking the Mavericks to win the series played extremely poorly in Game 1. Irving, who has been on and off at times during Dallas' playoff run, was unable to have a real effect in this matchup, only scoring 12 points while taking 19 shots.
Point blank, Irving needs to play better in the rest of this series if the franchise wants a chance at beating the Boston Celtics in this series. Luka Doncic can only do so much carrying and the franchise will likely need Irving if they want to win this series.
Specifically, the squad will probably need the veteran guard to shoot more efficiently than his 36% from the field and 0% from the 3-point line (0-for-5) that he posted in Game 1.