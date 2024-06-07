Mavericks should be worried after Kristaps Porzingis' dominant return in Game 1 of NBA Finals
The Boston Celtics were able to blow out the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the NBA finals thanks to the spectacular return of Kristaps Porzingis. As noted by ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the current Celtics big man "repris[ed] [Bill] Walton's [1980s] sixth-man role" and helped the franchise "take a massive step toward claiming a record-setting 18th NBA championship".
Porzingis, who hasn't played since Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs with a right soleus strain injury was a key difference in the win for the Celtics in Game 1 of the Finals. In the matchup, the center had 20 points, six rebounds, and 3 blocks on 61 percent shooting from the field. One of the most impressive parts of the Latvian's forward play was his defense in the pick-and-roll.
The Mavericks, who have been able to destroy teams with a Luka Doncic/Kyrie Irving pick-and-roll were seemingly unable to reap their bread and butter to great success when Porzingis was on the floor. Yes, Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown deserve credit for their defense on Doncic and Irving respectfully. Still, the difference in Game 1 was the great offensive and defense play from Kristaps Porzingis.
Kristaps Porzingis' play leads Celtics to victory in Game 1
As both teams get ready to battle in Game 2 of this series, it's impossible not to see how Kristaps Porzingis' play was extremely similar to Bill Walton's legendary play with the Celtics during the 1980s as a sixth man.
Although Porzingis' play led the Celtics to a blowout in Game 1, this series is far from over.
Dallas showed signs of life in the third quarter of Game 1. Additionally, Kyrie Irving will likely have a better offensive game in Game 2 as his 31 percent shooting from the floor was extremely uncharacteristic for the star. Yes, Irving's on-and-off play has led to similar performances in other playoff games this season. Still, the star guard will likely bounce back in Game 2 and make difficult shots after great dribble moves create the inch of separation needed to score buckets in bunches.
Even if Irving and the Mavericks play better in Game 2, the franchise will likely still have a Porzingis-size problem that needs to be dealt with for the rest of the series. It was a promising night for the Celtics, who are just three wins away from hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy. As for the Mavericks, they will try to get back in the series with a Game 2 win.
Game 2 takes place on Sunday, June 9, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.