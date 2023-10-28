3 Diamondbacks to blame after losing Game 1 of the World Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks were two outs away from a Game 1 win in the World Series but lost 6-5 to the Texas Rangers in extra innings. Here are three Diamondbacks to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
The Arizona Diamondbacks made it back to the World Series for the first time since 2001. Their journey for the second-ever Commissioner's Trophy began on Friday night, and the team was two outs away from clinching their first win during the World Series since Luis Gonzalez's walk-off hit off New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera in Game 7.
Unfortunately for the Diamondbacks, they were unable to close the game out.
The Texas Rangers defeated the Diamondbacks 6-5 after Corey Seager hit a game-tying, two-run homer in the ninth to send it to extra innings, and Adolis Garcia's blast over the right field wall at Globe Life Field to take a 1-0 series lead.
It was a rough loss for Arizona, as they were looking good for the majority of the game. Here are three Diamondbacks who ultimately cost the team the Game 1 victory.
Paul Sewald fails to close out Game 1 for Diamondbacks
While the Diamondbacks have been able to make it to the World Series by playing small ball, one of their most under-appreciated contributors to their success has been the bullpen. One of their big pieces had been Paul Sewald, their closer whom they acquired at the trade deadline from the Seattle Mariners. Through eight games, Sewald hadn't given up a single earned run in eight innings. He allowed just three hits and picked up six saves in six opportunities in that span.
Sewald's scoreless streak in this postseason came to an end in Arlington, Texas.
The closer started things off with a five-pitch walk to Leody Taveras but seemingly calmed things down with a strikeout of Marcus Semien. Unfortunately for Sewald, his next batter to face was Seager. All the Rangers shortstop needed was one high pitch, which the veteran closer happily obliged to provide to him, and that baseball flew into the second deck of the right field stands to tie the game.
During this outing, Sewald also made a massive mistake -- hitting Garcia with a pitch. If the ALCS against the Houston Astros showed fans and viewers anything, it's he takes it personally and out on the baseball immediately afterwards. Sewald may have motivated Garcia to hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning.
Sewald would get out of the inning with a strikeout of Austin Hedges after striking out Evan Carter and walking Mitch Garver. The closer finished the game by surrendering two earned runs on one hit, striking out three batters and issuing two walks in one full inning of work.