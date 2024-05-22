3 dream Adbert Alzolay replacements if Cubs reliever is out long-term
By Sean O'Leary
Adbert Alzolay came into the 2024 season as the closer for the Chicago Cubs after a great 2023 in which he saved 22 games with a 2.67 ERA. However, his start to 2024 saw five blown saves and the loss of his closer role, before he hit the injured list with a forearm injury.
After his rough start and injury, things keep heading downhill as he went to get a second opinion on the injury. Manager Craig Counsell has not said much else regarding Alzolay's injury, other than "we're just waiting on that right now." If he does miss extended time, it would be a big blow to a bullpen that needs help, even if he had been struggling.
With the demotion of Alzlolay, Hector Neris took over the closer role and has looked solid there so far. In 18 innings this season, he has recorded a 2.50 ERA and six saves. Mark Leiter Jr., has been very good as well, with a 0.90 ERA in 20 games.
Outside of those two, the Cubs have been dealing with injuries and poor performances in the bullpen. Kyle Hendricks was demoted to the bullpen earlier this week, but it's yet to be seen how he will perform there, and he will move back to the rotation if he does perform well.
The Cubs will need another arm in the bullpen as they fight for a playoff spot this season. They're currently 1.5 games back of the Brewers and another lockdown reliever could help close the gap, especially with Devin Williams out.
The best relievers presumably available that the Cubs could target
3. Jalen Beeks, Colorado Rockies
Beeks really hit the scene in 2020 with the Tampa Bay Rays as a reliever, posting a 12.1 K/9 in 12 games of the shortened season. He then underwent Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2021. Upon his return in 2022, he didn't skip a beat, striking out 10.3 per nine and recording a 2.80 ERA in 42 games, including eight opener appearances. 2023 was much of the same, and he was then selected off waivers by the Rockies in the offseason.
The 30-year-old has easily been the Rockies best reliever in an already lost season in Colorado. He's thrown 21.1 innings to the tune of a 2.11 ERA and a team leading four saves. Surprisingly he has pitched better at Coors Field than on the road, with a 1.50 ERA at home compared to a 2.89 on the road, which is impressive.
While his strikeout numbers are down, a 6.3 K/9 compared to his 10.0 K/9 last season, he's still pitching very well. That could easily be a result of him pitching half of his games in Colorado.
Beeks will easily be the cheapest of the players named here, and while he will just be a rental, he's going to be a popular name at the deadline. The Cubs could get another lefty for the bullpen at a relatively low cost in Beeks.
2. Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
We are in a bit of uncharted territory when it comes to the Astros this year. They're five games under .500 and five games back of the division as it currently stands, and it looks like they could be sellers at this years deadline. Names like Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly have been floated as potential players they could trade.
Pressly has been the lockdown closer in Houston over the last four years, including two seasons with 30 or more saves. He has been the key piece in a great bullpen that has carried them to ALCS after ALCS and even a World Series win.
With the signing of Josh Hader, Pressly moved out of the closer role and has struggled some so far. His strikeout numbers remain the same, a 12.3 K/9, but his ERA is nearly five, at 4.91. His FIP, though, is 2.81, which leaves some room for improvement in the ERA category.
Due to his struggles and a crowded bullpen, it seems that Pressly is the reliever most likely to be traded from Houston. Another rental, though he does have a mutual option for 2025, he would cost more than Beeks would because, well, he's Ryan Pressly.
Should the Cubs pounce on him at the deadline, he would instantly become their closer and be an upgrade on what they have now. The prospect package needed to get Pressly could get a little rich if there are a lot of suitors, but he would fit well in the ninth for Chicago.
1. Mason Miller, Oakland Athletics
Yes, you're going to see this one a lot. Miller might be the most popular name at the deadline this year, and with good reason. He's been the best reliever in baseball this year.
He hasn't allowed a run since his first appearance, is striking out 18.1 per nine, has a 0.89 ERA, and oh yeah, he throws 103 mph.
While his name will be swirling around a ton, it's not guaranteed that the A's will even trade the young reliever. With only 53.2 major league innings under his belt, he won't even be a free agent until 2030, meaning tons of years of control. The A's moving to Las Vegas may mean they want to keep exciting young players while they slog through a stint in Sacramento before moving. Miller could provide them with stability in very unstable times.
On the other hand, because he has been so good and has so much control, they could get a ton for him. With the players they acquire for him, it could start the rebuild a little quicker. The A's will have to decide.
It would take a lot to get him, but the Cubs might have the best farm system in baseball, so they're definitley a team that could do it. He would become a set it and forget it closer for them, which they haven't really had since Aroldis Chapman.
The Cubs could be one of the more interesting teams at this years deadline. With tons of prospect capital and in a winnable division, Chicago could make a few big moves.